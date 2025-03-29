What MSM Won’t Tell You: Bringing America Back with Fair Trade

For all the free traders out there, we never had free trade. We now want fair trade.

Mexico is draining us of cash with illegal immigrants, cartel businesses, money-sent-home, and half a trillion in exports. The exports amount to 28% of its GDP. Our exports to Mexico are 2% of our GDP. We don’t need them as they build our cars.

We should build a more enormous wall.

Canada’s exports to the USA make up 19% of its economy, but our exports to Canada are less than 2% of our GDP.

Ontario’s Doug Ford said, “We’re going to make sure that we inflict as much pain as possible to the American people without inflicting pain on the Canadian population.”

He thinks he’s going to take us on but he’s blowing hot air. Cutting oil he sends us also cut off Quebec or Montreal.

We can replace their exports, but they will find replacing the $100 billion trade surplus difficult. They should work with Trump. However, that isn’t the main issue. The main problem is the US is losing manufacturing, and in turn, we are getting illicit drugs and illegal alien criminals.

Our politicians have been very foolish in allowing all of this to continue.

Trump has a Cabinet that thinks outside the box like him and won’t hold them back.

Until 2020, there was no trade imbalance with Canada, but the Bidenistas changed all that, ignoring Trump’s free trade agreement.

Additionally, Biden shut down American drilling, making us more reliant on Canadian oil and increasing the trade gap.

The legacy media acts like the US is on the wrong end. Mark Carney wants to now cut loose from the US. He should do whatever is best for Canada.

The EU is mostly comprised of paper tigers who want us to fight Russia for them since they aren’t capable. If we don’t, they’ll fire us or ban us or whatever they think they can do. We were always there for them, but it’s a one-way street.

President Trump wants fair trade but is mainly using tariffs to bring businesses to the US for our manufacturing revival, particularly on goods necessary for our survival, such as steel and aluminum. He’s looking at the long term.

It seems to work, but the mainstream media won’t tell you that.

Honda, Hyundai, Rolls Royce, NVIDIA….and many more foreign companies are promising to invest billions in new manufacturing plants in the US to avoid tariffs. pic.twitter.com/I0zRehSStQ — Minute Man (@Ambisontier) March 24, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email