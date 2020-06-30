Trump: Men who defaced George Washington statues face 10 years imprisonment

The men caught throwing paint on the George Washington statues in New York should turn themselves in. That is what President Trump advises as the police track them down. The sentence is a ten-year mandatory sentence, no parole.

“We are tracking down the two Anarchists who threw paint on the magnificent” statue, President Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

The two men face ten years in prison, Trump said, urging them to surrender to police.

President Trump noted that The Veterans’ Memorial Preservation and Recognition Act of 2003 authorizes penalties up to ten years confinement for destroying or attempting to destroy monuments commemorating those who served in the armed forces.

The President also signed an Executive Order last week emphasizing the federal government would “prosecute to the fullest extent under the law” anyone who incites violence and illegal activity like damaging statues.”

Four men are charged in the damage to the statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park, three are on the run. He has also posted other photos of vandals.



The NYC police released surveillance footage Monday that shows two white males throwing red paint on two statues of Washington in Washington Square Park, Manhattan. The masked men threw balloons filled with paint at the statues. They were later seen walking down the street. Police are reviewing other footage.

🚨WANTED🚨 for A CRIMINAL MISCHIEF in Washington square park. #Manhattan @NYPD6pct on 6/29/20 @ 3:20 AM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/M54tXRFqGs — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 30, 2020