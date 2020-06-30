Democrats say patriotic celebration at Mt. Rushmore is “glorifying white supremacy”

Even a patriotic event at Mt. Rushmore has become a controversy from the Democrats over the virus and forest fires, but there is another more absurd reason. The Democrats say this event is “glorifying white supremacy.”

President Trump will visit the historic site on Independence Day, which has made it an issue. Although the far-left has made it an issue in the past.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem responded Tuesday to talk that Mount Rushmore could soon be threatened by rioters as the nation’s historic monuments continue to be torn down by anarchist groups.

Noem was responding to conservative commentator Ben Shapiro who asked on Twitter, “So, when is our woke historical revisionist priesthood going to insist on blowing up Mount Rushmore?” to which she responded, “Not on my watch.”

The men on Mt. Rushmore helped make America the greatest country in history. They weren't perfect; nobody is. But we should learn from their example and work together to accomplish their dreams for our country.

On Monday’s show, The View, host Meghan McCain asked when the line would be drawn in response to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to remove the Museum of Natural History’s statue of President Theodore Roosevelt. Will Mt. Rushmore by next. It is often a topic of discussion among the left who hate it.

“The question I have is: How far does this go?” McCain asked. “Are we talking about removing Mount Rushmore if we don’t like our Founding Fathers? Are we talking about removing Robin Williams’s character from Night at the Museum [because] he portrays Teddy Roosevelt.”

The Democrats already tweeted that celebrating the historic monument of our great presidents is “glorifying white supremacy.” Truly, that is racism.

The moment the Democrat Party attacked Mount Rushmore, which features George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, as a symbol of white supremacy.

AMERICA IS AT GREAT RISK

General Michael Flynn wrote an op-ed for Western Journal that is well worth reading. In it, he says, “I was once told if we’re not careful, 2 percent of the passionate will control 98 percent of the indifferent 100 percent of the time.”

That is what is happening in all pillars of society, and it’s only a minority of wealthy, powerful people guiding us down the path of statism. As General Flynn says in the article, “Despite there being countless good people trying to come to grips with everything else on their plates, our silent majority (the indifferent) can no longer be silent.”

Socialism [communism] is winning.

He referenced police, “Our law enforcement professionals, from the dispatcher to the detective and from the cop to the commissioner, are a line of defense against the corrupt and the criminal. It is how we remain (for now) in a state of relatively peaceful existence.”

“We must support them with all our being. They are not the enemy; they bring light to the darkness of night through their bravery and determination to do their jobs without fanfare and with tremendous sacrifice.”

“Wake up. America is at risk of being lost in the dustbin of history to socialism. The very heart and soul of America is at stake,” he says.