Terrifying! Musk-Miller on the Flagrant One Party Voter Scheme

Stephen Miller responded to Elon Musk’s X post below. Elon noted that Democrats are deliberately importing voters into swing states and fast-tracking them to citizenship. They want to shift the entire country to permanent one-party rule.

“…just like what happened to California after the 1986 amnesty. Diabolically smart, tbh [to be honest].

“That’s why I keep saying that unless Trump wins and reverses this scam, 2024 is the last election in America.

“The Dem machine’s voter importation scam is the true threat to democracy, not Trump!”

The Dems are doing deliberate voter importation to swing states & fast-tracking them to citizenship. The only question is when (not if) enough migrants can vote to flip all swing states, shifting the whole country to permanent one-party rule, just like what happened to… https://t.co/2eNPtYOxOZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2024

Stephen Miller agreed and added the following terrifying truths:

“Not only have they pledged to abolish the filibuster and pass legislation making illegal aliens into voting citizens, but they are ALREADY placing them on a fast track to citizenship.

“So within five to ten years, Biden-Harris can completely transform the electorate.

“Anyone who doubts their intentions or that fast-tracking is occurring has NO CLUE how the system actually works. It’s factually just a matter of time. 5, 10, 15 years. “Doesn’t matter.

“Once they get a green card based on a job or marriage (real or immigration love), they can then become a citizen after five years.

“Millions of illegal aliens who wouldn’t otherwise be eligible for this pathway are eligible because Biden-Harris paroled them [with an illegal form of parole].”

Watch Mike Lee talk of treason: