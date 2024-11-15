Trump Nominates Rep. Doug Collins (GA) as Sec. of Veterans Affairs

Donald Trump nominated Rep. Doug Collins, an Air Force Colonel and Chaplain, as Secretary of Veterans Affairs. He accepted:

“Honored to accept @realDonaldTrump nomination as Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Our heroes deserve the best care and support.

“We’ll fight tirelessly to streamline and cut regulations in the VA, root out corruption, and ensure every veteran receives the benefits they’ve earned.

“Together, we’ll make the VA work for those who fought for us. Time to deliver for our veterans and give them the world class care they deserve.”

