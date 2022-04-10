Trump Rally in Selma, North Carolina – He’s Unstoppable

Donald Trump’s rally with hours of interviews and speeches in the full clip.
Short clips:
“Our country is being humiliated by a President who has no idea what the hell is going on.”
Donald Trump speaks at a #SaveAmerica rally in Selma, North Carolina. #TrumpRally
MORE: https://t.co/Ar0VodSi1b
— Newsmax (@newsmax) April 9, 2022
“The irreversible harm that Democrat politicians did to our young people is unforgiveable.”
Donald Trump slams COVID mandates, Critical Race Theory and Gender theory in schools during the #SaveAmerica rally in Selma, North Carolina.
MORE: https://t.co/QPN0TfPBE7
— Newsmax (@newsmax) April 10, 2022
"No country, I don't care if it's a third-world country, has ever had a worse border situation than us."
Donald Trump slams President Joe Biden's decision to end Title 42 immigration restrictions.
— Newsmax (@newsmax) April 9, 2022
Full Clip: