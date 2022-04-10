Highest Food Prices Recorded Since The UN Began Recording 30 Years Ago

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization reported on Friday they are witnessing the highest Food Price Index since they began recording thirty years ago. The organization is seeing record highs in prices for cereals, vegetable oils, dairy, and meats, CTH reports.

There is no over-estimating the effect that spending trillions of dollars had on inflation which started way before the Ukraine-Russia war.

The sanctions against Russia are one problem of many.


