Zero COV Lockdown in China: Screams of Starving People from Apartments

Since the US and Europe imitated China’s lockdown procedures to varying degrees, you might want to see where China is now taking this in the videos below. The US must never allow lockdowns again but it’s going to be tried again. The sick can be quarantined, not the healthy.

The zero lockdown in Shanghai is leaving residents desperate for food and medicines. Thousands of new cases were discovered leading to the expansion of the lockdowns.

On its official WeChat channel, the city officials of Shanghai wrote: The city will continue to implement seal and control management and strictly implement staying at home except for medical treatment.

Thousands of medical personnel are pouring through the city to test millions of residents.

Whatever crisis comes, it will be used to bring in more authoritarian control.

It could be the war in Europe as one example. If Russia decides to cut off Nordstream, Europe will be desperate for energy. Without energy, food becomes scarce and that leads to starvation and riots. That’s when draconian rules come in and are accepted because no one wants to live with riots, Maajid Nawaz explains in one of the clips below.

We can’t be sure that these snapshots are indicative of the entire city.

What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason. pic.twitter.com/iHGOO8D8Cz — Patrick Madrid ✌🏼 (@patrickmadrid) April 9, 2022

Food riots reportedly in Shanghai, China’s largest city of 25 million under severe lockdown down for 2 weeks due to the CCP’s ‘zero Covid’ TYRANNY Covid “positive” babies & children have also been forcibly separated from their parents. As forecasted: pic.twitter.com/yht1nXC4Qi https://t.co/2XMniKiaZt — Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) April 10, 2022

NEW – Shanghai’s inhuman “zero-COVID” lockdown leaves residents desperate for food and medicines. Authorities now say they will ease restrictions after another mass test in China’s most populous city.pic.twitter.com/3VlV970kUo — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 9, 2022

BREAKING—China’s grip on BA2. At least 23 cities in China on full or partial lockdown—cities with over 193 million residents. Food shortages throughout even Shanghai. Doctors and nurses also exhausted—this doctor collapsed, and was carried off by patients at an isolation center. pic.twitter.com/raJlRNEezC — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 9, 2022

Lockdown in Shanghai, China 🇨🇳 No child should ever be treated like this.pic.twitter.com/gPlzIZVrAX — James Melville (@JamesMelville) April 9, 2022

14) meanwhile, Police in Shanghai recently started wearing thermal-imaging view screen helmets designed to detect people on the streets with fevers, before lockdown. China is not letting a good crisis goto waste as chance for their surveillance measures.pic.twitter.com/rPlZ3UXsv6 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 10, 2022

