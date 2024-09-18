Trump Rally on LI: Fake Bomb Threat & Thousands on Line

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and police officials touted the readiness of the county for Wednesday’s Trump rally at the Nassau Coliseum on the heels of an apparent assassination attempt at one of the former president’s golf courses on Sunday .

Blakeman is terrific, and he will do a much better job than the Secret Service.

I was going to attend the Trump rally at the Nassau Coliseum, but even with expedited parking and seating, it is nuts there. Thousands are lined up. Allegedly, 60,000 people tried to get tickets, but only 16,000 are allowed to enter the stadium. Doors open at 3. They started lining up 12 hours before. Reportedly, some were there on Tuesday and camped out.

Thousands of people are expected to converge on Long Island later Wednesday for former President Donald Trump’s rally at the Nassau Coliseum, his first large-scale event following a second apparent attempt on his life over the weekend.… pic.twitter.com/xIKr28tbVJ — SANTINO (@MichaelSCollura) September 18, 2024

A bogus report went around that a K-9 dog found explosives near the stadium. According to Nassau County Police, it was a fake report based on a random person with a bomb detection dog in training. That latter statement could also be fake news.

It isn’t surprising that thousands are at the stadium. It’s the tri-state area, and New York is mostly red geographically. Manhattan is deep blue, and they have the bodies. Once the politicians decided the majority ruled, Long Island and Upstate no longer had a vote in the presidential election except for the primary. The NGOs are pouring foreigners into Long Island and Upstate, so, eventually, that will forever change those areas.

Stick with @News12LI — we have everything you need to know ahead of @realDonaldTrump rally at the Nassau Coliseum tonight! Traffic impacts, security and what supporters waiting hours on line are saying, and counter protestors too. pic.twitter.com/zb9PBcNsfd — Caroline Flynn (@ReporterCFlynn) September 18, 2024

Thousands already in line here at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum ready for Trump’s rally tonight in Long Island, NY! It’s only 12:15pm, doors don’t even open until 3!! If you want a spot inside, you better get here ASAP. pic.twitter.com/cri4sg2ddP — Network Axis Group (@NetAxisGroup) September 18, 2024