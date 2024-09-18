Trump Rally on LI: Fake Bomb Threat & Thousands on Line

M DOWLING
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and police officials touted the readiness of the county for Wednesday’s Trump rally at the Nassau Coliseum on the heels of an apparent assassination attempt at one of the former president’s golf courses on Sunday.

Blakeman is terrific, and he will do a much better job than the Secret Service.

I was going to attend the Trump rally at the Nassau Coliseum, but even with expedited parking and seating, it is nuts there. Thousands are lined up. Allegedly, 60,000 people tried to get tickets, but only 16,000 are allowed to enter the stadium. Doors open at 3.  They started lining up 12 hours before. Reportedly, some were there on Tuesday and camped out.

A bogus report went around that a K-9 dog found explosives near the stadium. According to Nassau County Police, it was a fake report based on a random person with a bomb detection dog in training. That latter statement could also be fake news.

It isn’t surprising that thousands are at the stadium. It’s the tri-state area, and New York is mostly red geographically. Manhattan is deep blue, and they have the bodies. Once the politicians decided the majority ruled, Long Island and Upstate no longer had a vote in the presidential election except for the primary. The NGOs are pouring foreigners into Long Island and Upstate, so, eventually, that will forever change those areas.


