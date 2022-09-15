Trump Rally Saturday in Ohio!

By Mark Schwendau

People often ask us in the news media to give them more of a heads up about President Trump and his rallies before they occur. Well, here ya go!

President Donald Trump will be holding another “Save America Rally” in Youngstown, Ohio, this Saturday at Covelli Centre. Pre-registration is required online. Get tickets here.

Those requesting these free tickets can get up to 2 per registration to a cell phone confirmation number. Parking opens at 8:00 a.m. Doors will open at 2:00 p.m. with President Trump set to come on stage around 7:00 p.m. If you have never attended a Trump Rally before, this could be your chance to take part in the revelry of one of these patriotic exciting events!

At his Pennsylvania rally on September 3, his first rally appearance since the FBI’s raid of his Mar-a-Lago home, President Trump took the opportunity to rebut Joe Biden’s address to the nation earlier that week, in a blistering attack.

“This week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia to give the most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president,” President Trump said to the Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania crowd. “Vilifying 75 million citizens, plus another probably 75 to 150 if we want to be accurate about it, as threats to democracy and enemies of the state. You’re all enemies of the state.”

During this speech, President Trump is expected to bring up the FBI raid of Mike Lindell at a Minnesota Hardee’s restaurant where they had a warrant to confiscate his cell phone.

Various Ohio Republicans are scheduled to join President Donald Trump and Ohio U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance at the rally Saturday. Guest speakers include 4th District Congressman Jim Jordan, 6th District Congressman Bill Johnson, 7th District Republican nominee Max Miller, 13th District Republican nominee Madison Gesiotto and 9th District Republican nominee J.R. Majewski.

The guest speakers deliver their opening remarks at 4:00 p.m., and President Trump is scheduled to take the stage at 7:00 p.m.

Places to watch this event streaming online include:

Newsmax (https://www.newsmax.com/)

News Nation (https://www.newsnationnow.com/)

One America News Network (https://www.oann.com/)

Right Side Broadcasting Network (https://www.rsbnetwork.com/)

Other sources may also decide to Livestream the rally as well so this list is not inclusive of every source.

Some alternative news sites use streaming video services such as BitChute, Rumble, and YouTube, so readers are encouraged to check these sites as well.

President Trump’s endorsement helped Vance win Ohio’s crowded Republican primary to replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a rally for Vance last month in nearby Trumbull County of Ohio. Vance’s Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, is a Trumbull County native. Ryan has represented the Mahoning Valley in Congress for almost 20 years. This once reliably Democratic area of Ohio has trended in favor of Republicans. President Trump won this area of Ohio resoundingly in both 2016 and 2020.

A report at the end of August showed Trump-endorsed candidates had scored victories at a rate of 180 of 189 candidates endorsed, for a success rate of about 95%! This unheard-of rate in political endorsement victories could have triggered Joe Biden to label “MAGA Republicans” as a threat to America’s democracy earlier this month.

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

