COV Horror: Bill Gates Running the COVID Response Worldwide

Three articles highlighted by Dr. Malone in his latest substack piece deserve special mention. Two studies, outlined below, point to some real concerns about the inadvisability of injecting youth with the mRNA vaccine, given the risks. The last article explains that four unaccountable NGOs, mostly tied to Bill Gates, ran the entire worldwide COVID response. Are you okay with that? No one elected him and his band of activists.

According to Dr. Robert Malone, the site on this link is a serious re-analysis of Pfizer and Moderna clinical trial data by very serious people.

The first study in August is titled, Serious adverse events of special interest following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in randomized trials in adults.

1 IN 800 SUFFERS SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS

Researchers found in a second study that the mRNA vaccines were associated with an excess risk of serious adverse events of special interest of 12.5 per 10,000 vaccinated.

To put it another way, “1 in 800 young adults in the original clinical trial suffered a serious adverse event,” Dr. Malone states on substack.

As defined by the Federal government, a serious adverse event includes death, life-threatening illness, hospitalization or prolongation of hospitalization, permanent disability, congenital anomaly, or birth defect.

The researchers then looked at harm-benefit risk.

To conclude: This is a serious re-analysis of the original clinical trial data that had a number of limitations. 1) adverse events are rare, so the original trial data probably didn’t pick up as many as there actually were, and 2) the study authors did not have access to the individual-level data.

The study authors mention that there have been no post-marketing studies conducted as is usually required by the government. They also mention that two years into the vaccine roll-out and the government has not performed a serious analysis of the vaccine adverse events in the generation population. Also of interest is that the serious adverse event rate appears related to the dose, as the Moderna mRNA dose is significantly higher than the Pfizer mRNA dose.

Should these vaccines be mandated when it affects 1 in 800?

UP TO 30K BOOSTED UNAFFECTED ADULTS 18-29 TO PREVENT ONE HOSPITALIZATION

The next article is about a study currently going through the peer-review process. It is titled, COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters for Young Adults: A Risk-Benefit Assessment and Five Ethical Arguments against Mandates at Universities.

The study authors “estimate that 22,000 – 30,000 previously uninfected adults aged 18-29 must be boosted with an mRNA vaccine to prevent one COVID-19 hospitalization.” That’s one. It’s not a great return for the investment and risks.

“…we find that booster mandates may cause a net expected harm: per COVID-19 hospitalization prevented in previously uninfected young adults, we anticipate 18 to 98 serious adverse events, including 1.7 to 3.0 booster-associated myocarditis cases in males, and 1,373 to 3,234 cases of grade ≥3 reactogenicity which interferes with daily activities. Given the high prevalence of post-infection immunity, this risk-benefit profile is even less favorable.”

“… for each young adult who is prevented from hospitalization for COVID-19 previously uninfected young adults, we anticipate 18 to 98 serious adverse events, including 1.7 to 3.0 booster-associated myocarditis cases in males, and 1,373 to 3,234 cases of grade ≥3 reactogenicity which interferes with daily activities,” Dr. Malone states in summarizing the study results.

Dr. Malone wants you to read that second paragraph twice, which is why we put it in bold lettering.

We might as well serve them rat poison.

The study’s authors asserted that it is unethical for universities to mandate these vaccines.

THE ENTIRE RESPONSE WAS RUN BY NGOS, MOSTLY BILL GATES

The next article Dr. Malone points to is from Politico. It’s titled, How four private groups used their clout to control the global Covid response — with little oversight.

What they found in an investigation by Politico and Welt, four health organizations – NGOs – took over the burdened government’s job. But they were unaccountable.

“While nations were still debating the seriousness of the pandemic, the groups identified potential vaccine makers and targeted investments in the development of tests, treatments, and shots. And they used their clout with the World Health Organization to help create an ambitious worldwide distribution plan for the dissemination of those Covid tools to needy nations, though it would ultimately fail to live up to its original promises.

The four organizations had worked together in the past, and three of them shared a common history. The largest and most powerful was the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest philanthropies in the world. Then there was Gavi, the global vaccine organization that Gates helped to found to inoculate people in low-income nations, and the Wellcome Trust, a British research foundation with a multibillion-dollar endowment that had worked with the Gates Foundation in previous years. Finally, there was the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, or CEPI, the international vaccine research and development group that Gates and Wellcome both helped to create in 2017.”

In other words, a handful of elites like Bill Gates ran the entire operation for governments. Are you comfortable with that?

Although the article was politicized, it exposed corruption and malfeasance, Dr. Malone says.

Big Tech controls the flow of information and actively controls this and the election through censorship. We are not getting the truth.

