Trump releases a fiery statement on NY suspending Giuliani’s law license

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The leftist NY Supreme Courts’ case against Rudy Giuliani in an interim suspension of his law license is that he allegedly lied while representing Donald Trump and handling the suspected fraud in the 2020 election.

Trump Responds

“Can you believe that New York wants to strip Rudy Giuliani, a great American Patriot, of his law license because he has been fighting what has already been proven to be a Fraudulent Election? The greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, the Eliot Ness of his generation, one of the greatest crime fighters our Country has ever known, and this is what the Radical Left does to him.

“All of New York is out of control, crime is at an all-time high – it’s nothing but a Witch Hunt, and they should be ashamed of themselves.

“TAKE BACK AMERICA!”

Rudy’s son also responded:


