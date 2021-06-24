Trump releases a fiery statement on NY suspending Giuliani’s law license



















The leftist NY Supreme Courts’ case against Rudy Giuliani in an interim suspension of his law license is that he allegedly lied while representing Donald Trump and handling the suspected fraud in the 2020 election.

Trump Responds

“Can you believe that New York wants to strip Rudy Giuliani, a great American Patriot, of his law license because he has been fighting what has already been proven to be a Fraudulent Election? The greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, the Eliot Ness of his generation, one of the greatest crime fighters our Country has ever known, and this is what the Radical Left does to him.

“All of New York is out of control, crime is at an all-time high – it’s nothing but a Witch Hunt, and they should be ashamed of themselves.

“TAKE BACK AMERICA!”

New statement from Donald J. Trump on the disgraceful treatment of @RudyGiuliani “The greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, the Eliot Ness of his generation, one of the greatest crime fighters our Country has ever known, and this is what the Radical Left does to him” pic.twitter.com/ugayEUtG6u — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) June 24, 2021

Rudy’s son also responded:

Earlier this hour, 5 Leftist judges decided to suspend my father @rudygiuliani’s law license. Here is my statement: pic.twitter.com/A3O0buL6LG — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) June 24, 2021

