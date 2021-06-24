Watch the horrifying moment a 12-story condo collapsed in Miami Beach



















A 12-story condo in Miami Beach partially collapsed during the night. The video from CCTV shows the moment the Champlain Towers South Condo collapsed in Surfside.

Three people have definitely died, 35 were pulled from the rubble, and 99 are missing, but these are incomplete stats. So far, 53 are accounted for. A building manager said it could be a week before search and rescue is finished.

WATCH THE MOMENT IT COLLAPSED:

NEW VIDEO

NEW VIDEO from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue: crews working in the flooded basement parking garage. A closer look at some of the heavy damage & difficult conditions they are under as they continue search & rescue. @cbsmiami pic.twitter.com/O0ZJsjlDw2 — Frances Wang (#FrannyInMiami) (@FrancesWangTV) June 24, 2021

A high-rise residential building in Surfside, Miami, collapsed early Thursday, prompting a major search-and-rescue effort. At least one person was killed, the authorities said, with many more fatalities feared.https://t.co/ErisV8hvww pic.twitter.com/UTCaAFaonO — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 24, 2021

“It looks like a bomb went off.” Charles Burkett, mayor of Surfside, Florida, joins us to talk about the partial collapse of a condo building near Miami Beach and the rescue efforts underway. “This is a catastrophic failure of that building,” Burkett says. pic.twitter.com/4xlVuj80bm — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 24, 2021

AMONG THE MISSING

2. Marina Azen Family members says Marina has been living in the building for about 20 years, hoping she is in one of the hospitals. pic.twitter.com/uVBIokovL6 — Frances Wang (#FrannyInMiami) (@FrancesWangTV) June 24, 2021

3. The entire Pettengill family pic.twitter.com/RPLwCH9NeU — Frances Wang (#FrannyInMiami) (@FrancesWangTV) June 24, 2021

16. Edgar Gonzalez His wife Angela & 16yo daughter Devon are at @JacksonHealth in surgery. Family friends tell @bobethyates that the family lives on the 9th floor, fell to the 5th during collapse. Angela’s pelvis was crushed but she was somehow able to get herself & Devon out. pic.twitter.com/39ztX1fwdB — Frances Wang (#FrannyInMiami) (@FrancesWangTV) June 24, 2021

14. Luis Andres Bermudez, 26, & his mom Ana Ortiz. A cousin tells me they are unit 702 and that Luis has muscular dystrophy & cannot walk by himself or even scream for help. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/FCojOm05di — Frances Wang (#FrannyInMiami) (@FrancesWangTV) June 24, 2021

6. Raymond & Mercedes Urgelles, both 61 Note: the numerical order is for threading purposes, not for the # of missing as some tweets/photos contain family members/more than 1 person missing. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/ayRO6xQw6P — Frances Wang (#FrannyInMiami) (@FrancesWangTV) June 24, 2021

4. Dr. Brad Cohen This photo from our @LisaPetrillo who spoke with Dr. Cohen’s loved ones at the family reunification center. pic.twitter.com/rk1GY1k05f — Frances Wang (#FrannyInMiami) (@FrancesWangTV) June 24, 2021

