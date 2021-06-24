Watch the horrifying moment a 12-story condo collapsed in Miami Beach

By
M. Dowling
-
0

A 12-story condo in Miami Beach partially collapsed during the night. The video from CCTV shows the moment the Champlain Towers South Condo collapsed in Surfside.

Three people have definitely died, 35 were pulled from the rubble, and 99 are missing, but these are incomplete stats. So far, 53 are accounted for. A building manager said it could be a week before search and rescue is finished.

WATCH THE MOMENT IT COLLAPSED:

NEW VIDEO

AMONG THE MISSING


