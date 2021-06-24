Biological male ruled ineligible to compete in US Olympic trials



















A biological male CeCe (Craig) Telfer a transgender woman who won an NCAA Division II championship in 2019, was ruled ineligible Wednesday to compete in the U.S. Olympic trials.

CeCe is not a national champion. The woman who came in second is the national champion. Bio-males have a decided physical advantage that deprives women of their rightful opportunities.

USA Track and Field (USATF) said in a statement Telfer failed to meet the World Athletic requirements to be eligible for trials.

World Athletics’ guidelines, released in 2019, stated that female athletes’ testosterone levels were at 5 nanomoles per liter or more were barred from events between distances of 400 meters and a mile.

Telfer was readying to compete in the women’s 400-meter hurdles at Olympic trials.

Telfer, a biological male, transitioned in 2018, and as a bio-male, she has a decided advantage with lowered testosterone or not. That’s why Telfer couldn’t hack it in the men’s competition but was a champion in the woman’s.

2016: Craig Telfer is ranked 200th

2017: Craig Telfer is ranked 390th

2018: Craig Telfer transitions to female’

2019: CeCe Telfer is National Champion But biological men have no unfair advantage in women’s sports, right? pic.twitter.com/b4J4npbRbA — djcalligraphy ™ (@DJcalligraphy) June 19, 2021

