Fox picks a new co-host for the Fox & Friends Weekend lineup



















Trump-hating Jedidiah Bila has left Fox & Friends Weekend, and Rachel Campos-Duffy will take her place. She is a strong conservative who will co-host with Pete Hegseth and Will Cain.

The show has been dominant in ratings according to Nielsen Media Research, which consistently has the show ranking number one for its time slot for total viewers and for the critical 25 – 54 age demographic.

Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones, who fills in as a co-host for both the weekend and weekday episodes of “Fox & Friends,” will also begin a new role as an enterprise reporter for “Fox & Friends,” the network announced.

“The success of FOX & Friends can be attributed to the program covering stories Americans care about with relatable co-hosts and reporters they can trust,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said. “Over the years, our audience has connected with Rachel and Lawrence through their frequent guest appearances and as fill-in hosts on the curvy couch. We are delighted to name them permanent fixtures on our signature morning franchise.”

Mrs. Duffy, who is religious and a mother of nine, called it an “honor and blessing to be the new co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend.”

Her husband, Sean Duffy, who resigned from Congress, stays home with the children and also appears on Cable. Their ninth child was born with a heart condition.

What an honor & blessing to be the new co-host of FOX & Friends Weekend—America’s #1 rated cable morning show! I’m beyond excited to work with my friends Pete Hegseth & ⁦Will Caín⁩ to inform,entertain & represent our amazing, patriotic & loyal viewers! https://t.co/Nt72ywyrNm — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) May 24, 2021

