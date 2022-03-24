Leader McConnell “Cannot and Will Not Support Judge Jackson”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will not vote to put Judge Ketanje Brown Jackson on the Supreme Court for a lifetime appointment. She might squeeze by anyway because of three leftist Republicans who mostly vote Democrat– Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski. In the case of Collins, a number of conservative Republicans in Maine have asked her to please not vote for Jackson.

“I went into the Senate’s process with an open mind, but after studying the nominee’s record and watching her performance this week, I cannot and will not support Judge Jackson for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court,” said Leader Mitch McConnell.

His comments came after her answers to the “soft on crime” questions she faced from Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

.@LeaderMcConnell: “I went into the Senate’s process with an open mind, but after studying the nominee’s record and watching her performance this week, I cannot and will not support Judge Jackson for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/DwrAm7FDwv — The Hill (@thehill) March 24, 2022

She has managed to lose Lindsey Graham.

KBJ: “With one click, you can distribute tens of thousands [of child porn]. You can be doing this for 15 minutes and all of a sudden, you are looking at 30, 40, 50 years in prison.” Graham: “Good!” pic.twitter.com/znnVcyWNoO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 23, 2022

SHE IS VERY FAR LEFT

Several Republicans on the Judiciary Committee repeatedly pressed Jackson with questions about her sentencing of child porn offenders as a federal court judge and suggested she was too lenient.

“All I can say is that your view of how to deter child pornography is not my view,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. told Jackson during one exchange. “I think you’re doing it wrong. And every judge who does what you’re doing is making it easier for the children to be exploited.”

Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz also exposed her soft on crime views.

“This is something I really need your help understanding,” Hawley said as he read Jackson’s words consoling the family of the defendant and saying she feels “sorry for the anguish this has caused” them. Jackson also said that she believes sex offenders are “truly shunned” in our society.

“I’m just trying to figure out, Judge, is he the victim here, or are the victims the victims?” Hawley asked.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, displayed a poster of eight child porn cases where he said Jackson sentenced the defendants to less time than what the government prosecutors and sentencing guidelines recommended. He asked why she consistently gave out lesser sentences on child porn cases “100% of the time.”

“Senator, no one case can stand in for a judge’s entire sentencing record,” Jackson said. “I’ve sentenced more than 100 people. You have eight or nine cases in that chart.”

Watch:

HAWLEY: “I just don‘t understand why…you could give this guy three months in prison when the probation office…recommended 18 months…Do you have anything to add?” JACKSON: “No Senator.” pic.twitter.com/M2Mln4wnnG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 23, 2022

She’s also a CRT racist.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson claims Critical Race Theory “doesn’t come up in the work that I do as a judge.” Senator Cruz then reads a quote from her saying that Critical Race Theory is part of her work as judge in sentencing offenders. pic.twitter.com/6leIQzHuI9 — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) March 22, 2022

Related