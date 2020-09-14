Trump rips into shooter of 2 Compton officers, he’s an “animal,” “not a human being”

President Trump responded to the attempted assassination and critical wounding of two police officers in Compton this weekend. It should get Speaker Pelosi’s hackles up since he called the shooter an “animal” who is not even a “human being.”

The officers were sitting in their patrol car when the shooter shot them in the head in cold blood. A sociopathic or psychopathic witness said they were shot in the face — he said it gleefully.

President Trump tore into the shooter at a rally in Las Vegas on Sunday.

“Now you saw a video of that animal that went up to the car — did everybody see that?” Trump asked during his Las Vegas rally Sunday. “This animal, this animal goes up to the car — two unsuspecting fine people … fine people. I mean, they are in very grave condition, as you know. Fine people. He’s an animal. And I called him an animal, and I was criticized by people for calling him an animal. They said, ‘He’s a human being.’ He’s not a human being. He’s an animal; he’s not a human being.”

The President is in fighting mode and yes, this shooter should receive the death penalty if these officers die. Stop the carnage!

Watch:

“He’s not a human being. He’s an animal.” Trump absolutely tears into the perpetrator who shot the two sheriffs deputies in Compton. pic.twitter.com/Y2pKiWeEtx — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 14, 2020

This is heartbreaking to watch:

Animals that must be hit hard! https://t.co/zrOd9ZUl8o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

The shooter behaved as an animal, not as a human.

The left has gone insane.

THIS IS WHAT PELOSI SAID ABOUT MS-13 AND SIMILAR GANGS

Do you agree that some people are behaving like the wildest of animals?