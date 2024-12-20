Chip Roy Blocks Spending Bill, Trump Wants Roy Primaried

Donald Trump was angry with Chip Roy for blocking the spending bill Trump endorsed. The “American Relief Act of 2024” bill includes lifting the debt ceiling.

The debt ceiling issue is a sticking point. I don’t see that going through. Some conservatives just won’t vote for it.

Roy wants cuts now, and Trump said he will cut through reconciliation.

Trump responded to the Texas representative:

The very unpopular “Congressman” from Texas, Chip Roy, is getting in the way, as usual, of having yet another Great Republican Victory – All for the sake of some cheap publicity for himself.

Republican obstructionists have to be done away with. The Democrats are using them, and we can’t let that happen. Our Country is far better off closing up for a period of time than it is agreeing to the things that the Democrats want to force upon us.

Biden is President, and it’s his obligation to properly lead. We’re there to do the right thing, and we can’t agree with what Biden and the Democrats are demanding. Weak and ineffective people like Chip have to be dismissed as being utterly unknowledgeable as to the ways of politics, and as to Making America Great Again.

Put “America First,” and go for the Victory, even if it means shutting the Government down for a period of time. We had an overwhelming Victory just four weeks ago, and we’re not going to let the Democrats forget it so quickly!

Chip Roy is just another ambitious guy, with no talent. By the way, how’s Bob Good doing? I hope some talented challengers are getting ready in the Great State of Texas to go after Chip in the Primary. He won’t have a chance!

When a reporter asked Chip Roy about it, he looked like a deer in the headlights and said he didn’t know what they were talking about. He just wants to cut spending.

We’re fairly sure Chip knows exactly what they’re talking about.

This is why Roy rejected the bill:

Old bill: $110BB in deficit spending (unpaid for), $0 increase in the national credit card.

New bill: $110BB in deficit spending (unpaid for), $4 TRILLION+ debt ceiling increase with $0 in structural reforms for cuts.

Time to read the bill: 1.5 hours.

I will vote no.

WOW!

In addition to Rep. Roy taking issue with the bill, we have the Democrats screaming.

Democrats are whipping up the troops because they didn’t get their ridiculous 1500-page spending bill. They’re not used to hearing the word, NO.”

Anna Paulina Luna took to the podium with her usual courage and strength of character and was interrupted by angry Democrats.

#BREAKING: CHAOS ERUPTS on the House floor as Democrats shout at Rep. Anna Paulina Luna during her speech in support of the Trump-backed spending bill. LUNA: "Excuse me – I am NOT done talking. Give me the same respect we give you guys." "The deal on the table will keep the… pic.twitter.com/xvC9AD6mzI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 19, 2024

Democrats’ new line is to bash Elon Musk and call him the Vice President.

President Trump commits big time to eliminating government waste during his next administration. So of course, Democrat leadership is whining that they’re not getting their 1,500 page spending bill before his inauguration. pic.twitter.com/Rfc1yOul6B — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 19, 2024

