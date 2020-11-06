Twitter & YouTube suspend Steven Bannon on same day for joking about beheading

Twitter and YouTube suspended former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on the same day. The media says he was suspended because he called for NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci’s beheading in a video that made the rounds on Twitter and YouTube.

In the video, Bannon called for Fauci and FBI Director Chris Wray to get fired at the start of President Donald Trump’s second term should he be re-elected.

Then he said he’d “like to go a step farther,” but said, “the president’s a kind hearted man.”

He’d like to “go back to the old times of Tudor England” to implement medieval sentences for Fauci and Wray. “I’d put the heads on pikes, right? I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to Federal Bureaucrats: you either get with the program, or you’re gone,” he said.

That’s actually kind of funny, but that’s my dark sense of humor. He was joking, but the media is horrified.

Newsweek wrote dramatically, “Twitter suspended former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon after he made calls to behead NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci in a YouTube video, which has also been removed.”

He wasn’t serious Newsweek!

For a minute, Bannon must have thought he was Kathy Griffin.

Facebook hasn’t suspended him, at least not yet: