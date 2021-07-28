DoJ is threatening state auditors again

















The Biden Department of Justice under Merrick Garland is attempting to intimidate states who are auditing the 2020 presidential election. They must be worried.

The DoJ sent out Guidance today. They called audits “exceedingly rare” while emphasizing that federal law imposes constraints under which counties and states must comply.

They highlighted the dictum that no person “shall intimidate, threaten, or coerce, or attempt to intimidate, threaten, or coerce any person for voting or attempting to vote, or intimidate, threaten, or coerce, or attempt to intimidate, threaten, or coerce any person for urging or aiding any person to vote or attempt to vote.”

If someone complains, the DoJ will come down hard.

The DoJ also re-emphasized the security of all records.

“Where election records leave the control of elections officials, the systems for maintaining the security, integrity, and chain of custody of those records can easily be broken. Moreover, where elections records are no longer under the control of elections officials, this can lead to a significant risk of the records being lost, stolen, altered, compromised, or destroyed. This risk is exacerbated if the election records are given to private actors who have neither experience nor expertise in handling such records and who are unfamiliar with the obligations imposed by federal law,” it adds, in a clear reference to the audit being done in Maricopa County, Arizona.

They threatened violators with a $1000 fine and jail time.

The DoJ intends to scrutinize everything Maricopa did.

Related















