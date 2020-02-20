Trump slammed ‘mini’ Bloomberg for his performance at the debate

Late last night after the debate, Trump took to Twitter to slam Mike Bloomberg for his performance at the debate.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg’s debate performance tonight was perhaps the worst in the history of debates, and there have been some really bad ones. He was stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent. If this doesn’t knock him out of the race, nothing will. Not so easy to do what I did!”

It was pretty bad. He was ill-prepared and looked nervous. Mostly, he blended ino the woodwork and kept silent. He did get a couple good shots in, which we have already discussed.

Trump also tweeted he won last night and mini agrees.

“The real winner last night was Donald Trump.” Mini Mike Bloomberg. I agree! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

This is the REAL Mini Mike. He admitted, many times, that he is “a fan of Donald Trump. He’s a New York ICON.” Thank you Mike! https://t.co/KkqMdVMcdk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

The President said mini can’t win nor can Sanders:

“I don’t think there’s any chance whatsoever of Senator Sanders defeating President Trump.” Mini Mike Bloomberg. Mini, there’s even less chance, especially after watching your debate performance last night, of you winning the Democrat nomination…But I hope you do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

He also did his customary joking by retweeting this:

This makes Mini Mike look good compared to his performance last night. Worst debate performance in history! https://t.co/oUTz9njZPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

The media will trash the President for this, but he makes his point.

Trump gets the upper hand on this type of thing every time. Over the weekend, Bloomberg was telling an interviewer he was 5/7″ — he thinks — after a reporter said he is 5’6″. The fact that the President gets them to talk about it is a win for him.