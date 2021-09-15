Trump slams Biden, thinks Obama might be calling the shots

















Donald Trump spoke with Sean Spicer on Newsmax today and guessed at who he thinks is running the White House. Most people know it couldn’t possibly be Joe Biden.

About Biden, he said, “He’s worse than Obama. Of course, Obama is probably running the government now, anyway, according to many.” [Watch. the clip below]

Although a few names have surfaced as ‘shadow presidents,’ Barack Obama is the one most people suggest. All of Barack Obama’s key staff are in the White House and they are radical leftists.

Obama hesitated in endorsing Biden, however, so who knows.

“Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f–k things up,” Obama said, according to an unnamed Democrat in a Politico story.

A former top aide to Donald Trump, Stephen Miller thinks it’s just a free-for-all in the White House with the radical cabal of leftists telling him what to do and say and doing whatever they want without any accountability.

Earlier today on O’Reilly’s podcast, Democrat strategist Doug Schoen said he thinks it’s the chief of staff Ron Klain.

Ric Grennell thinks the shadow president is Susan Rice.

