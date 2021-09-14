Donald Trump responds to Mark Milley’s potentially treasonous act

















The former President Donald Trump was on Newsmax with Sean Spicer today to address the latest revelations in a Woodward book about Joint Chief of Staff Chair Mark Milley undermining Donald Trump with the CCP and the Speaker of the House.

“So, first of all, if it is actually true, which is hard to believe that he would have called China and done these things and was willing to advise them of an attack or advance of an attack, that’s treason!” Trump said. “Number two, it’s totally ridiculous…for him to say that I would even think about attacking China — I think he’s just trying to get out of his incompetent withdrawal out of Afghanistan.”

He continued, “They killed our soldiers and we left $85 billion worth of equipment.”

“For him to say that I was going to attack China is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard, and everybody knows it.

Trump wondered if there is a recording since Woodward is a sleaze. That’s true.

Watch:

Former President Donald Trump reacts to new reports about General Mark Milley: "If it is actually true…that's treason." https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/1PY0ZjrmHW — Newsmax (@newsmax) September 14, 2021

