Trump slams George Bush’s belated call for unity

In a three-minute video shared on Twitter on Saturday, Bush urged Americans to remember “how small our differences are in the face of this shared threat.”

“In the final analysis, we are not partisan combatants. We are human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God,” Bush said. “We rise or fall together, and we are determined to rise.”

The former president released the video as confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, continued to rise in parts of the U.S. The country has confirmed more than 1.1 million COVID-19 cases and more than 66,000 deaths from it.

Bush invoked Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in his message, noting that the U.S. has faced “times of testing before.”

“Let’s remember that the suffering we experience as a nation does not fall evenly. In the days to come, it will be especially important to care in practical ways for the elderly, the ill and the unemployed,” he said.

CALL FOR UNITY [Too little too late?]

A Message from President George W. Bush@TheCalltoUnite pic.twitter.com/FIn9wuOPTF — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) May 2, 2020

PRESIDENT RESPONDS

President Trump responded with a somewhat bitter tone — justifiably — some might say. He said he appreciated the message, but “where was he during impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside…he was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest hoax in American history.”

.@PeteHegseth “Oh bye the way, I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during Impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside.” @foxandfriends He was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

The impeachment took place as the pandemic took hold.

GEORGE HAD FEW FRIENDS

People on the George W. thread called him a “traitor, war criminal, globalist,” and so on.

The media is using the exchange to bash Trump. For example, MSN wrote that he said in February the virus would go away. That’s MSN nonsense. First of all, it will eventually go away, and secondly, he also warned of the dangers.

The media knows he was just trying to keep up Americans’ spirits and give them hope. They won’t even let him do that.

Today President Trump said that intelligence confirmed that they did not tell him about the virus until late January and at the time, did not see it as the threat it became.

….Fake News got it wrong again, as always, and tens of thousands of lives were saved by my EARLY BAN of China into our Country. The people that we’re allowed were heavily scrutinized and tested U.S. citizens, and as such, I welcome them with open arms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

Most had no idea what it would turn into.

Since the media won’t show you this and since they’re trying really hard to rewrite history in yet another attempt to hurt @realDonaldTrump I suggest you watch this, send it to your friends, and RT. pic.twitter.com/da0mVaR5fw — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 14, 2020

I’d like to know why George W. took the side — and continues to take the side — of the socialists. Now, he calls for unity. Where was he during the impeachment debacle? The dossier read like a cheap novel and the behavior of the DOJ/FBI was obviously corrupt. George W. did not appear to put his personal animosities aside for the country. Or, maybe he is a socialist now. That is what globalism is.