Trump supporters could have died from arson by Biden supporters

By
M. Dowling
-
0

A family with Trump flags on two of their vehicles were under assault last night. Fires were set and their house could have burned down if they had not woken up. They are saying they are sorry they put their children’s’ lives at risk by sporting two Trump flags on their cars.

Isn’t that sad?

Their garage was spray-painted with ‘Biden 220, BLM, and the Anarchy symbol.

Watch:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply