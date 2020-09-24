Trump supporters could have died from arson by Biden supporters

A family with Trump flags on two of their vehicles were under assault last night. Fires were set and their house could have burned down if they had not woken up. They are saying they are sorry they put their children’s’ lives at risk by sporting two Trump flags on their cars.

Isn’t that sad?

Their garage was spray-painted with ‘Biden 220, BLM, and the Anarchy symbol.

Watch:

A family in suburban Minneapolis believes they were targeted because of their support for President Trump. ‘Biden 2020’ was spray painted on their garage before it burned to the ground. pic.twitter.com/SfkBDFJvPy — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 24, 2020