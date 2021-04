During her Fox Business show this morning, Maria Bartiromo asked President Trump about choosing Ron DeSantis for a running mate if he were to run for president.

Trump said: “Well he’s a friend of mine. I endorsed Ron and after I endorsed him, he took off like a rocket ship. He’s done a great job as governor. A lot of people….they love that ticket. Certainly Ron would be considered. He’s a great guy.”

What a great choice.

There’s more, watch:

