Biden ‘may seem like a nice guy’ but [he’s just another socialist thug]









During his speech yesterday, Joe Biden claimed outrageously that January 6th, a day when the only person killed was a Trump supporter, was the greatest attack on our democracy since the Civil War. The murder of JFK, 9/11, the communist/anarchist insurrectionists burning down our cities, Pearl Harbor, devastating terrorist attacks, all escaped Joe’s notice.

January 6th was a riot by about 200 fools armed with flags and a few with spray of some sort who mostly committed minor crimes. Call it whatever you want but not “the greatest attack on our democracy since the Civil War” or an “existential crisis.”

Democrats are making a lot of hay out of it. They are using it to bring in socialism (or communism).

Democrats encourage the ongoing Leftist mobs burning down cities across America. On a weekly basis, left-wing mobs threaten and shakedown American businesses, burn cities, and damage daily American life.

The federal government continues to send mixed and incorrect messages about COVID and mask-wearing. They have undermined the integrity of the vaccine process with reckless behavior, and conflicting messages. Democrats continue to pretend there was no vaccine until Biden created one.

THE WOKES

Progressive woke people continue to keep black children from going back to school while teaching white children they are the problem.

Cancel culture is growing stronger thanks to the support by Democrats. The Biden Administration is embracing Marxist Critical Race Theory.

Last night, Biden made the case for far more expansive government, tax hikes that will punish small businesses in the name of taxing “the rich,” and massive growth of a welfare state that will further disincentivize work.

His policies already make it harder for existing businesses to find workers. It pays more to stay home. At the same time, he is trying to force small businesses to raise wages and give untold benefits during tough economic times.

His border policies have encouraged a run on the border. AND he said amnesty will stop illegal immigration. Biden still thinks Americans are stupid.

Biden says white supremacy is terrorism and suggests all whites are supremacists. Yet, he refuses to designate Mexican cartels that are engaged in human trafficking, drug smuggling, and violence as terrorists.

So much for the unity, he falsely promised.

Biden took credit for everything Donald Trump did, from the vaccine to pulling out of Afghanistan to the economic advantages he is now experiencing. He called half of Americans racists, supremacists, and terrorists.

While he is calling for unity, he’s sending his goons to raid Rudy Giuliani’s home after Rudy offered to give them anything they wanted.

Biden plans to spend $6 trillion and there are more trillion-dollar bills in the hopper. Inflation has already begun. It’s up to 7% already in a couple of months. Gasoline and food prices are set to skyrocket. It will destroy the dollar.

Biden has the jackboot on the USA.

As Senator Scott said, Biden may seem like a nice guy, [but he is one nasty dude turning us into a hardcore leftist nation]. He will take our freedom without blinking an eye. He has decided to be the greatest Leftist president in U.S. history.

Related