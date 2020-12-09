Trump: “They want to go into a communistic form of government”

President Trump implored his supporters to vote for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue to prevent the “socialists” and “communists” from gaining control of the U.S. Senate.

“There’s never been a case where a state has had this prominence on Senate races. Never together, and this is something that’s very important and you have to get out and you have to vote,” Trump said at a rally in Valdosta, Ga., on Saturday. “If you don’t vote, the socialists and the communists win.”

“Very simply, you will decide whether your children will grow up in a socialist country or free country. Socialism is just the beginning for these people. They want to go into a communistic form of government,” he said.

