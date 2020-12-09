Evil woman: NY AG will continue political persecution of Trump & family

Our own little Levrentiy Beria, New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has no interest in prosecuting black criminals, white Antifa, illegal alien criminals, plans to continue her fishing expedition against Donald Trump and his family. She’s going after him civilly and hopes to bankrupt him. This is an AG abusing her power.

There is zero evidence of crimes, so she’s looking for any potential tax issue on a civil level. She’s relying on testimony by liar Michael Cohen who said Trump inflated his assets for gain and deflated his assets for tax purposes. She has a friend who is investigating him, and the Southern District of New York is still looking for a crime. James Comey’s daughter works for the SDNY.

Democrats have also established a Truth and Reconciliation Committee to seek revenge against his staffers.

James said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump could not “avoid justice” in New York even with a possible maneuver like stepping down before January 20 and having a then-sworn-in President Mike Pence pardon him.

James said, “The vast majority of legal scholars have indicated that he cannot pardon himself. What he could do is step down and allow the vice president, Vice President Pence, to pardon him. In all likelihood, I suspect he’ll pardon his family members, his children, his son-in-law, and individuals in his administration, as well as some of his close associates. And then I suspect at some point he’ll step down and allow the vice president to pardon him.”

She said he is “not pardoned from state crimes. Last year I introduced a bill in the state legislature which would close the pardon loophole so that individuals such as the president of the United States would not evade justice. It’s important that we have this check on presidential powers and that the state legislature. I’m so happy they passed that bill, and it’s now the law in the state of New York. President Trump cannot avoid justice in the great state of New York.”

The View co-host Whoopie Goldberg introduced James by declaring, “The very mention of our next guest must strike fear in the heart of You-Know-Who right now because after shutting down his foundation and filing nearly 70 lawsuits against his administration, she now has an active investigation into his business dealings that could severely impact him and his family when he leaves the White House.”

“Please welcome New York Attorney General Letitia James. Letitia, welcome to The View. Whoo-hooo!” Whoopi declared, unable to contain her glee over the prospect of President Trump’s potential legal problems.

Whoopi is a stupid, evil woman as well.

James announced that her investigation into President Trump is based on testimony by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who claimed that the financial statements of the Trump organization indicate that President Trump and his children PERHAPS inflated his assets for the purpose of loans and insurance coverage.

These people are evil. It’s political persecution. James was hired for that purpose. Her moral nonsense is the opposite of what she is doing and is. She pretends she follows the law, but she’s lawless and thinks we are a Marxist democracy.

