Trump to exclude people here illegally from the census

President Donald Trump is expected to issue an executive order soon that would ban people here illegally from being included in the 2020 census count of every person living in the United States.

This comes from an anonymous source.

The exact timing of the order was unclear.

The government census count helps in determining where taxpayer money is spent on buildings and it determines the number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. If the order is successful, California would be kept from adding three seats and Virginia would not lose one.

Counting people here illegally gives those same people tremendous political power which the Democrats exploit to their full advantage.

Republicans close to Trump also wanted citizenship data so that conservative U.S. states could more easily exclude non-citizens when they redraw voting maps in the next round of redistricting, according to documents uncovered here during litigation on the citizenship question, Reuters reports.

Whether he has the power to do it, especially with this court, is the question.

Supreme Court precedent has interpreted the U.S. Constitution as requiring that U.S. House districts be based on the total population.

There will be litigation.

Trump tried to add a question to the census which would point to the number of illegal aliens in the country. It was shot down by the courts over timing.