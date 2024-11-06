Kamala Gives a Dark Farewell Speech

Kamala Harris gave her farewell speech after 4 p.m. Harris said she called Donald Trump to concede the election earlier today. Then she said “The light of America’s promise will always burn bright”…as long as we “continue to fight.”

That sounds like a dog whistle to Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

She is proud of the race she ran and added that everyone united in joy.

The Biden-Harris administration will engage in a “peaceful transfer of power.”

She conceded the election but not the freedom, fairness, dignity, and fight that fueled her campaign.

Harris will continue to fight for abortion and protection from crime and for democracy and equal justice, and every one of us has certain fundamental rights. She said they would fight in the election booth, courts, and the public square.

The failed presidential candidate said she loves hard work.

She told the audience that she knows they feel like they are entering “the dark times.” However, they should know that it’s in the dark times that you can see the most stars or something.

Her campaign ran on “freedom,” which she defined as federal abortion laws.

Before and after she spoke, they played a song about freedom, which, as we said, is abortion.

Democrats came up with the most radical abortion laws in the world. No rights for the unborn.

There was the necessary cheering and applause, much like that which you might hear before the lions were let loose to eat the Christians.

