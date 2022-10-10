Trump Truth: Bring Back Columbus, Defender of the Indians

The Democrat Hard Left is trying to wipe out Columbus Day and replace it with the hard-left Indigenous People’s Day. Indigenous People’s Day is meaningless. Columbus Day is not only about our origins. It is also about all those great Italian immigrants who helped make our country what it is today.

Donald Trump wants Columbus Day back.

We need to bring back Christopher Columbus and the American spirit. There was nothing wrong with Columbus.

Forget all you heard about him. It was probably a lie.

FIRST-HAND ACCOUNT OF COLUMBUS

In Columbus’ accounts of the New World, the modern-day Bahamas, the land was divided between two main populations: the gentle Arawak people, whom Columbus dubbed “the best people in the world,” and the fearsome Caniba, who were marauding cannibals. (The English word “cannibal” actually derives from “Caniba,” a name Columbus reportedly learned from the Arawaks.)

An entry dated November 4—in which native peoples are communicating with one of Columbus’ Admirals—reads: “… far from there, there were one-eyed men, and others, with snouts of dogs, who ate men, and that as soon as one was taken they cut his throat and drank his blood…”

Sources in the original Spanish are the most accurate accounts available about Columbus. Read Los Cuatro Viajes del Almirante y su Testamento, and, Brevísima Relación de la Destrucción de las Indias, both written by Bartolomé de las Casas.

De las Casas, as every schoolchild in the Caribbean and Spain knows, was The Apostle of the Indians, an indefatigable defender of the Indians who fulminated endlessly against the Spanish crimes on the indigenous people. More importantly, he chronicled the atrocities against the Indians, fearlessly naming the criminals. Not once does he mention Columbus as an evildoer. On the contrary, he documented the exact opposite, writing that Columbus repeatedly defended the Indians against Spanish depredations.

The diseases that the natives were vulnerable to were not introduced on purpose and, if tens of thousands of indigenous people died from smallpox, tens of thousands of Europeans died from syphilis.

As for the armies, in those days, they were primitive and rather wild. Discipline didn’t come into play until the 1700s.

The European leadership did not send the Conquistadors. They were rogue. Many so-called ‘indigenous’ people today are descended from the vicious Conquistadors.

When Columbus, years later, suggested making slaves out of the natives, he was very specifically referring to the cannibals, for whom he had developed a deep hatred for obvious reasons. He didn’t feel that way about the peaceful Arawak natives.

PITTSBURGH COLUMBUS

A Pittsburgh judge ruled the city could remove a statue of Christopher Columbus. It is being appealed by an Italian Heritage Group.

It’s merely an attempt to destroy American heritage.

