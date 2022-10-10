Rep. AOC Condemns Ye After Calling Israel “Occupiers…Apartheid,” Pushing BDS

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Sunday condemned Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over now-deleted antisemitic comments he made over the weekend.

Ye had his accounts on both Twitter and Instagram restricted over comments that some believe threatened harm to Jewish people.

Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to slam the rapper and fashion designer’s words, calling them “hateful” and “dangerous.”

“There is absolutely no room in this country or world for antisemitism,” she wrote in a tweet late Sunday.

The New York rep added, “It is important to see how harmful + dangerous Kanye’s words are — not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters, & siblings, but also to our collective society at large. We must reject this [trash emoji] wherever we see it.”

She is a HYPOCRITE and needs to get off her high horse.

HERE BDS SUPPORT

When the resolution to Boycott, Divest, and Sanction was overruled by the passage of HRes 246, Rep. O-Cortez threatened violence against Jewish people.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, “My concern with being overly punitive on nonviolent forms of protest is that it forces people into other channels, and I would hate to be a part of, you know, paving that kind of path.”

What she means by barring “nonviolent forms of protest” is very clear. If you don’t accept BDS, get ready for the violence.

Let me translate this: AOC just said that a non-binding resolution stating the House’s opposition to the anti-semitic BDS movement will “force” people into terrorism. Among other things a stunning indictment of the anti-Israel movement — a Kinsleyan gaffe. https://t.co/Ypt2iik7bs — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) July 24, 2019

ANTI-ISRAEL IS RACISM

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would not meet with New York’s prominent Jewish leaders. According to reports, they were baffled.

The heads of the Jewish Community Relations Council and the New York Board of Rabbis said they sought sit-downs with the first-term “Democratic socialist” congresswoman. She wouldn’t do it.

“I requested a meeting with her, and it has not come to fruition,” JCRC executive director Michael Miller told The Post.

“A meeting had been requested on more than one occasion. It hasn’t happened. I’m still interested in meeting with her.”

The two organizations are supportive of Israel.

There is no reason to be baffled. She’s anti-Israel and said Israel is becoming an “apartheid state.” Her Squad members support the anti-Semitic BDS movement that seeks to destroy the Israeli economy.

Watch as she calls them occupiers:



She spreads Hamas propaganda:

