Trump Truth

Trump is right again. He truthed: “FIRST COME THE TANKS, THEN COME THE NUKES. Get this crazy war ended, NOW, So easy to do!”

We don’t know how easy it will be, but it would be easy to tell Ukrainians to negotiate now! Instead, Biden is ramping up to supply them with weapons for two years. He will send M1 Abrams Tanks and other heavier weapons as Russia prepares for a full-on advance to end the war.

Zelensky is now asking for F-16s. Reuters first reported the news that Ukraine was setting its sights on fighter jets.

After agreeing to the tank deal, the Kremlin says the West is now in direct conflict with Russia. Putin responded immediately by unleashing a missile attack on Kyiv.

He is currently encircling the Ukrainian military and closing the gap. A terrifying assault is imminent.

For the US and Germany to say they won’t have tanks for Ukraine for “many months,” antagonizing Russia as they have the upper hand is madness.

Russia said this is direct involvement, so it is.

ZELENSKY WON’T NEGOTIATE WITH PUTIN

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has dismissed his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as a “nobody” who is not worth talking with. The Ukrainian leader had previously claimed that Putin may not be alive at all.

He’s insane.

During his recent interview with Sky News with journalist Kay Burley, he said if he was alone in a room with President Putin and had the opportunity to resolve the conflict, he’d find it “not interesting for me. Not interesting to meet. Not interesting to speak.”

Zelensky said Putin is not “trustworthy.” Meanwhile, he never had any intention of fulfilling the Minsk 2 deal as Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande recently revealed. They just came up with the deal to give Ukraine time to form a military.

Russia now says the West is in a hot war with Russia, a nuclear nation.

If this gets more heated, China will invade Taiwan.

John Kirby, the male version of Karine Jean-Pierre, said not to worry about Russia attacking NATO.

“All I can tell you is we’ve seen absolutely no indication that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has designs on striking NATO territory,” the spokesman said while stressing that Joe Biden is taking Washington’s Article 5 commitments “seriously.” He was referring to the principle that an attack on one member is an attack on the entire alliance.

Ukraine is NOT a member of NATO.

Buffoon:

Biden is lighting the match but says he did it reluctantly. He then said 31 tanks are not meant to escalate, although, of course, they are.

Bank robber says he robbed the bank “reluctantly” pic.twitter.com/qLDXKZKUbD — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 26, 2023

The Germans are frauds as well.

German Green Party manifesto in the 2021 election called for banning “export of arms and military equipment” into war zones. They won 118 seats on this pledge, entered the ruling coalition, and are now the government’s most hardcore proponents of exporting arms into war zones pic.twitter.com/I1asFjHKXj — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 26, 2023

