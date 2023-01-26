Trump Truth

Trump is right again. He truthed: “FIRST COME THE TANKS, THEN COME THE NUKES. Get this crazy war ended, NOW, So easy to do!”
We don’t know how easy it will be, but it would be easy to tell Ukrainians to negotiate now! Instead, Biden is ramping up to supply them with weapons for two years. He will send M1 Abrams Tanks and other heavier weapons as Russia prepares for a full-on advance to end the war.
Zelensky is now asking for F-16s. Reuters first reported the news that Ukraine was setting its sights on fighter jets.
After agreeing to the tank deal, the Kremlin says the West is now in direct conflict with Russia. Putin responded immediately by unleashing a missile attack on Kyiv.
He is currently encircling the Ukrainian military and closing the gap. A terrifying assault is imminent.
For the US and Germany to say they won’t have tanks for Ukraine for “many months,” antagonizing Russia as they have the upper hand is madness.
Russia said this is direct involvement, so it is.
ZELENSKY WON’T NEGOTIATE WITH PUTIN
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has dismissed his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as a “nobody” who is not worth talking with. The Ukrainian leader had previously claimed that Putin may not be alive at all.
He’s insane.
During his recent interview with Sky News with journalist Kay Burley, he said if he was alone in a room with President Putin and had the opportunity to resolve the conflict, he’d find it “not interesting for me. Not interesting to meet. Not interesting to speak.”
Zelensky said Putin is not “trustworthy.” Meanwhile, he never had any intention of fulfilling the Minsk 2 deal as Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande recently revealed. They just came up with the deal to give Ukraine time to form a military.
Russia now says the West is in a hot war with Russia, a nuclear nation.
If this gets more heated, China will invade Taiwan.
John Kirby, the male version of Karine Jean-Pierre, said not to worry about Russia attacking NATO.
“All I can tell you is we’ve seen absolutely no indication that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has designs on striking NATO territory,” the spokesman said while stressing that Joe Biden is taking Washington’s Article 5 commitments “seriously.” He was referring to the principle that an attack on one member is an attack on the entire alliance.
Ukraine is NOT a member of NATO.
This is what feminism looks like, apparently…@ABaerbock
Biden is lighting the match but says he did it reluctantly. He then said 31 tanks are not meant to escalate, although, of course, they are.
The Germans are frauds as well.
German Green Party manifesto in the 2021 election called for banning "export of arms and military equipment" into war zones. They won 118 seats on this pledge, entered the ruling coalition, and are now the government's most hardcore proponents of exporting arms into war zones
Germany sending ‘battle tanks’ to fight the Russians!! Considering the losses by Russia in the “Great Patriotic War” by Germany, doesn’t anyone understand how this will be perceived by the average Russian. As Putin himself just described in the company of local Rabbis; the greatest loss of Jews in that war were ‘Soviet Jews’.
The West has broken one red line after another. Therefore we can assume this will continue to escalate. So, the question is; what will be the final solution. It was deemed the sanctions would be enough and now we are at one of the main red lines, fighter aircraft. We can guess at some point the West will declare no-fly zones across Ukraine to protect the supply routes including these tanks.
The nine and a half hour Roundtable Show indicates how clueless and naive many in the West truly are. Only a very few were even aware of what transpired in the Donbass over the past years. Malcolm Nance, for one, believes Ukraine has obliterated the Russian army and are on the road to push Russia out of all of Ukraine. “He was there and saw all the intelligence”. Others said Russia was unable to mobilize the full complement sought. Although around 80,000 volunteered who were not part of mobilization. The majority did believe the only reason for the SMO was “NATO”. Putin did reflect that Ukraine joining NATO was a red line but it was the “genocide” in Donbass that was the primary reason. Ukrainian buildup along the Grey Zone and the beginning attacks is what prompted the timing of the operation.
It does seem the West is highly focused on “pleasing” Zelensky. If they were concerned about Ukraine losing they should have sent in everything at first instead of piecemeal. From what we know about the widespread corruption and the Biden’s involvement we can assume many others in the West have similar entanglements. So, the question is; are all these weapons that Zelensky is asking for and getting nothing more than “hush money“. Are they all afraid Zelensky will ‘spill the beans’ on the West if they fail in their commitments.