Reps Tlaib and Bush Fight for Atlanta Domestic Terrorist Group, DTAF

Reps Rashida Tlaib and Bush are calling for “justice” for the self-described communist-anarchist Antifa offshoot, Tortuguita, currently rioting off-and-on in Atlanta, Georgia. Tortuguita doesn’t want a police and firefighter training facility built on available land in the forest, so they camp on the land reserved for the building, calling it an Autonomous Zone. They named their group “Defend the Atlanta Forest (DTAF),” but they are anti-police at their core.

The Antifa-ish group, tied to the Antifa Unicorn Riot, dubbed the building “Cop City.” the US Department of Homeland Security has labeled the DTAF, or Defend the Atlanta Forest, a domestic terrorist group.

Some of the media support them as well. They continually label the riots “demonstrations,” and the rioters “protesters.”

They had camped out on the land for months, and police had started to clear the encampments to begin building the facility. One protester, a nonbinary, was told to leave and shot a police officer. Police opened fire and he died. Some of their group then went to Atlanta and damaged businesses, attacked the police, and overturned police cruisers, setting them on fire.

Bush and Tlaib support this.

I echo Rep. Bush’s call for an independent investigation. We demand justice for Tortuguita. I stand with the forest protectors righteously fighting Cop City. https://t.co/0zBMGazkpN — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) January 25, 2023

These terrorists have:

Fire-bombed a youth facility;

Fire-bombed corporate offices;

Vandalized private citizens’ homes;

Disrupted church services and vandalized churches;

Shot a police officer;

Burned businesses and police vehicles.

This is what two or our Democrat Progressive congresswomen, members of The Squad, support.

Six radicals involved in the most recent Atlanta riot each face four felony charges: domestic terrorism, arson in the first degree, criminal damage in the second degree and interference with government property, according to police.

Each of the suspects, who range from 20 to 37 years old, is also facing four misdemeanor charges, including unlawful assembly, police said.

Only one of the radicals is from Atlanta. The rest were shipped into Atlanta to burn it down.

The others are from Tennessee, Washington, Maine and Michigan.They are professional rioters.

