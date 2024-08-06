Trump & Vance Issue a Statement on Far-Far Left Walz as VP

Gov. Tim Walz is the new running mate for communist Kamala Harris. He is the furthest left of the VP picks, and his selection makes one thing clear: the hardcore left is going for it. They will move quickly to finish us off.

He’s a kook who made a hit calling Republicans weird, which is what he and Kamala are. The entire Democrat platform is weird.

Walz is in a very, very cold state, and he wants to eliminate the current energy sector. He plans to replace it with unreliable alternative energy for climate change. The exaggerated climate change agenda is based on bad science. It is used to further a hard-left agenda. We have shown that over and over on this site.

In 2022, Walz rolled out Minnesota’s Climate Action Framework, a 69-page climate plan with six major goals: clean transportation; climate-smart natural and working lands; resilient communities; clean energy and efficiency buildings; healthy lives and communities; and a clean economy.

Specifics of the plan included aims to increase the share of electric vehicles on Minnesota roads to 20% by 2030. It is currently at 1%. He plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In 2023, Walz announced a new climate goal: to reach 100% clean energy by 2040. With that goal, Walz signed a bill that would create new clean energy jobs and require utilities to reach certain clean energy standards.

There is nothing clean about EVs. They rely on China for metals, and China relies on African children and their parents to mine the needed metals. They treat them like serfs.

