Trump will not resign! ‘Unifying’ Dems introduce Articles of Impeachment

Republicans blocked Pelosi’s push for a bill urging Vice President Pence to remove Trump via the 25th Amendment. This is the woman who tried to get the military to do it.

It was only the groundwork to impeach the President so he can’t run again. They are even talking about impeaching him after he leaves office if they don’t get it done in the next ninety days.

Rushing To Impeachment

Democrats have weaponized the impeachment process and it is very dangerous.

“‘I want to call to your immediate attention the action to be taken tomorrow morning when Majority Leader Hoyer will request Unanimous Consent to bring up the Raskin resolution. This resolution calls on the Vice President to convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office, after which the Vice President would immediately exercise powers as acting President,'” Pelosi said on Sunday.

Too bad they are not as enthusiastic about helping suffering Americans.

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-WV, objected Monday and blocked that so the Democrats introduced the Articles of Impeachment.

Schumer is also calling for Trump’s “immediate” removal.

Trump Will Not Resign And He Wil Not Go Away

Rep. Matt Gaetz spoke with the President late Sunday and he said he will not resign and he will not leave the public stage.

“I spoke with President Trump today. He’s not resigning, and he is not leaving the public stage at all. Donald J. Trump remains the inspirational leader of a loving and patriotic movement. People who believe that America’s best days can still be ahead, people who support law enforcement, and who need to stand together and fight against a radical left-wing agenda that it appears that Joe Biden intends to usher in with unified control over the government, with the House and the Senate,” Gaetz said on Fox Report Weekend.

“President Trump continues to be the most powerful, the most influential Republican on the planet Earth. It’s my expectation that while he’ll be leaving the White House in several days when his term is lawfully complete, he will continue to weigh in on matters that are important to the tens of millions of Americans who voted for him, who believe that this election process that we went through in 2020 still deserves more scrutiny and who expect that there will still be a constituency of people fighting for the America First agenda,” he added.

Democrats and some inept Republicans, like Kinzinger, want him to resign.

Democrats Introduce Articles of Impeachment

An impeachment resolution just went out at noon, and so much for all that unity, Biden mentioned. That was just something he read off a teleprompter. He’s a puppet, a joke.

They claim he incited an “insurrection.” What hyperbole and nonsense.

Far-left Democrats Ted Lieu, David Cicilline, Jamie Raskin, and Jerrold Nadler introduced the resolution, charging the president with violating his oath of office.

“In his conduct, while President of the United States — and in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office the President of the United States, and to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, Donald John Trump engaged in High Crimes and Misdemeanors by inciting violence against the Government of the United States.

It alleges that Trump “repeatedly issued false statements asserting that the presidential election results were the product of widespread fraud and should not be accepted by the American people or certified by State or Federal officials.”

He did make mistakes in some of the statements he made.

They also claim he pressured Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find fraudulent votes. That’s absurd to anyone who listened to the conversation. He wanted them to find real votes.

“In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” the article states. “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government.”

The article adds that he “betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

“Donald John Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States,” it said.

THEY HAVE THE VOTES TO DO IT!

