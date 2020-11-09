Trump win for the USA! Pfizer has a COV vaccine that’s 90%+ effective

The coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is more than 90 percent effective, the companies said Monday in a major milestone for the fight against the deadly global pandemic.

The Manhattan-based drugmaker and the German biotech firm became the first pharmaceutical outfits to reveal successful data from a large, late-stage study of a COVID-19 vaccine at a time when the US and other nations are grappling with surging infection counts.

“Today is a great day for science and humanity,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. “With today’s news, we are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis.”

This data comes from their Phase 3 study.

Pfizer Inc. teamed up with BioNTech SE, and they announced their mRNA-based vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, against SARS-CoV-2 demonstrated evidence of efficacy against COVID-19 in participants without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

