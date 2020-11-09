GA Senate candidate signed letter comparing Israel to apartheid nations

Raphael Warnock is the Democratic Senate candidate in the critical Georgia runoff race for a senate seat. It could help decide who keeps the majority. Without any Republican control, Biden will be free to go as far-left as the communist/socialist-controlled Democrat Party demand.

Warnock signed a statement last year comparing Israel to ‘previous oppressive regimes,’ in other words, apartheid regimes.

Rev. Raphael Warnock advanced to a January runoff, and he is leading Senator Kelly Loeffler.

THE STATEMENT

The statement compared Israeli control of the West Bank to “previous oppressive regimes” such as “apartheid South Africa.” It suggested that “ever-present physical walls that wall in Palestinians” are “reminiscent of the Berlin Wall.” Hamas and Hezbollah control Gaza and have vowed to destroy Israel.

The statement, published on the National Council of Churches website, was signed by several radical Christian faith leaders.

The Progressive National Baptist Convention also released the same statement, including one that calls on the United States to end military aid to the Jewish state. They want the U.S. “to work in cooperation with the United Nations to demand” that Israel “cease the building of new, or expansion of existing, illegal Israeli settlements, checkpoints and apartheid roads in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

As the statement suggests, their trip — billed as a “religious pilgrimage” — was an anti-Israel, leftist pilgrimage.

“We saw the patterns that seem to have been borrowed and perfected from other previous oppressive regimes,” the statement says. It cited the “ever-present physical walls that wall in Palestinians in a political wall reminiscent of the Berlin Wall.” It further claimed a “heavy militarization of the West Bank, reminiscent of the military occupation of Namibia by apartheid South Africa.”

Warnock is the senior pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. It is the church where Martin Luther King, Jr., previously served as a co-pastor.

HE WANTS IT BOTH WAYS

In a statement to Jewish Insider, Terrence Clark, a spokesman for Warnock’s campaign, said that Warnock does not support ending military aid to Israel. Then he claimed he values the longstanding relationship between the United States and Israel.

He wants it both ways – weaken Israel and then claim to be their friend. Barack Obama played that game.

“Reverend Warnock has deep respect for the invaluable relationship the United States has with Israel and how Georgia continues to benefit from that friendship,” Clark said. “The reservations he has expressed about settlement activity do not change his strong support for Israel and belief in its security — which is exactly why he opposes ending direct military aid to such a strong ally. Reverend Warnock is proud to be a part of interfaith communities that model respect and work to seek unity instead of division. He believes people of faith working together is essential to making progress on the issues important to our families, from access to affordable health care to creating a peaceful and secure world.”

These are the same people who reject Trump’s peace deals and want to go back into business with Iran.

The article says nothing about the atrocities by so-called Palestinians against Israel.