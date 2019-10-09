Trump wins a major victory against Chinese communists for a US port

Trump has emerged victorious in a fight for a Long Beach port, the second busiest container port in the United States.

After a 2012 deal with the Obama administration was signed, a Chinese communist company, COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. (Orient Overseas Container Line—OOCL) was set to control the port.

After a national security review, the deal was vacated and they were forced to sell to an Australian company, Macquarie Infrastructure Partners. President Obama had signed a 40-year lease with the company.

One of President Trump’s first orders of business was to end the deal, not only over the fentanyl coming into the United States but because the Chinese government uses their financial strength to force companies and their employees into adopting their beliefs.

Chinese communist companies have been buying up ports all over the world.

A Judicial Watch analysis shows that “COSCO’s commercial expansion has created leverage for Beijing — leverage that has already resulted in countries that host COSCO ports adopting China’s position on key international issues.”

The deal should never have been signed.

The southern California port is the premier U.S. gateway for trans-Pacific trade, according to its website, and handles trade valued at more than $194 billion annually. It is one of the few ports that can accommodate the world’s largest vessels and serves 140 shipping lines with connections to 217 seaports around the world.