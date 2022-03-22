Trump Wins Stormy Daniels Case

Donald Trump won the “frivolous” Stormy Daniels case. She now owes him nearly $300,000 in court costs and attorneys’ fees. He said he “never had an affair with Stormy Daniels” and would never want to.

Stormy lost her ill-gotten gains — from her disgusting anti-Trump book and her appearances — to her corrupt lawyer Michael Avenatti. He is in prison now for corruption and faces at least one other trial. Avenatti thought he could be president and Brian Stelter thought so too.

Keep the faith, justice often prevails.

Related