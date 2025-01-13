Trump’s 100-Day Agenda: Firing Bad NSC Advisers; Securing the Border

Incoming National Security Adviser Michael Waltz said that all detailees from the Intelligence agencies and departments at NSC under Biden [hopefully Obama also] will be removed as soon as Trump takes office.

The NSC ‘advisers’ are plants and warmongers. All are far-left.

EXCLUSIVE — @michaelgwaltz , the incoming National Security Adviser for @realDonaldTrump , told me in an exclusive interview that ALL DETAILEES from the intelligence agencies and departments currently at NSC under outgoing POTUS Biden are being removed as soon as Trump takes… — Matthew Boyle (@mboyle1) January 9, 2025

Trump to Rebuild Title 42 Border Barrier

President-elect Donald Trump will revive the Title 42 border barrier in his first days back on the job, according to a January 9 report in Axios.

On Wednesday night, according to Axios, “[GOP] Senators were given previews of some of what they were told would be 100 executive orders, two sources who were in the room told Axios.”

The pending executive orders take time to implement and may face lawsuits once they are announced, but they will include “Building the border wall, constructing soft-sided facilities to hold migrants and implementing other asylum restrictions,” Axios reported.

The Title 42 barrier must be triggered by health officials, such as the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But it will take time for the Senate to approve a CDC leader who can restart the legal barrier — and that barrier may be blocked by lawsuits claiming there is no medical rationale.

Democrats have rich outside groups who will sue on every executive order. Biden filled the courts with 235 far-left judges. Chuck Schumer said it will be their defense against Trump’s agenda.

But…but diversity is our strength:

Syria is conducting public executions of former government officials and they’re having little children kick them to death. Europe calls this civilized and wants to import even more of this. https://t.co/3UsRBdcTnu — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 10, 2025

