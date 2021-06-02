Trump’s blog, ‘From the Desk,’ is gone for good



















Trump’s blog, ‘From the Desk,’ has been shut down and “will not be returning,” according to his aide Jason Miller, hinting to “broader efforts” the campaign is working on.

Former President Donald Trump’s blog — a webpage where he shared statements after larger social media companies banned him from their platforms — has been permanently shut down, his spokesman said Wednesday.

The page “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” has been scrubbed from Trump’s website after going live less than a month earlier.

It “will not be returning,” his senior aide Jason Miller told CNBC.

“It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” Miller told CNBC via email.

A Trump adviser told The Washington Post that the former president shut it down because he didn’t like that the site was being mocked and not garnering a large readership.

A GOP strategist, however, predicted on Twitter that being shut down is just “a precursor to him joining another social media platform.”

‘Yes, actually, it is. Stay tuned!’ Miller confirmed in a response to the post.

Trump promised after being booted from his accounts that he would set up his own social media site, which he said is different from the ‘desk’ blog.

Miller claimed he is “hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon” regarding the new social media site.

Trump unveiled his new blog last month billed as a “communication platform” for the former president to interact more directly with supporters and the public after losing his access to other platforms.

A Twitter account set up to repost those statements verbatim was immediately shut down by CEO Jack Dorsey. The ‘desk’ site, however, also gave visitors the ability to easily share the statements for themselves onto social media platforms.

Some wonder if it wouldn’t be better for the former president to continue to help, but let someone new like Ron DeSantis run for president with his backing. Perhaps that is why the blog didn’t pick up steam. We liked it and appreciated hearing his opinion.

