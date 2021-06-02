Trump’s blog, ‘From the Desk,’ is gone for good

Trump’s blog, ‘From the Desk,’ has been shut down and “will not be returning,” according to his aide Jason Miller, hinting to “broader efforts” the campaign is working on.
Former President Donald Trump’s blog — a webpage where he shared statements after larger social media companies banned him from their platforms — has been permanently shut down, his spokesman said Wednesday.
The page “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” has been scrubbed from Trump’s website after going live less than a month earlier.
It “will not be returning,” his senior aide Jason Miller told CNBC.
“It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” Miller told CNBC via email.
A Trump adviser told The Washington Post that the former president shut it down because he didn’t like that the site was being mocked and not garnering a large readership.
A GOP strategist, however, predicted on Twitter that being shut down is just “a precursor to him joining another social media platform.”
‘Yes, actually, it is. Stay tuned!’ Miller confirmed in a response to the post.
Trump promised after being booted from his accounts that he would set up his own social media site, which he said is different from the ‘desk’ blog.
Miller claimed he is “hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon” regarding the new social media site.
Trump unveiled his new blog last month billed as a “communication platform” for the former president to interact more directly with supporters and the public after losing his access to other platforms.
A Twitter account set up to repost those statements verbatim was immediately shut down by CEO Jack Dorsey. The ‘desk’ site, however, also gave visitors the ability to easily share the statements for themselves onto social media platforms.
Some wonder if it wouldn’t be better for the former president to continue to help, but let someone new like Ron DeSantis run for president with his backing. Perhaps that is why the blog didn’t pick up steam. We liked it and appreciated hearing his opinion.
Yes, actually, it is. Stay tuned! https://t.co/USKGvVXe2f
— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) June 2, 2021
Was that site the idea from Miller from the start. Trump needs to dump Miller, post haste. Trump won in 2016 Because he didn’t have all the GOP “advisers”. His time in office was Hampered by those same advisers and lately he’s being going full-bore on heeding those same people. Trump needs to learn how they are nothing but leeches. It is the way of the “consultant class”. It’s the reason Cruz failed. He also needs to dump his worthless pollster. Trump’s instincts are far better than all these people combined.
Also, Trump was convinced by these Elitists to pound “Socialism” and that would get him elected. Spreading a ‘fear’ of Socialism is not a motivator to the public. It’s a ‘bit’ difficult to scream socialism when there is Social Security and Medicare. People don’t see the definition the same as those politicians so it falls on deaf ears.