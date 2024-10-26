Trump’s Going to Win Pennsylvania If Fetterman Is Right

This week, Democrat Sen. John Fetterman told a host that the “intensity” of pro-Trump support is “astonishing.” It was nice hearing a Democrat refrain from gaslighting us. He isn’t a Trump supporter, but he recognizes the fevered support.

Host: You said that Trump has a special connection with the people of Pennsylvania. Why? What is it that you see that he appeals to in your state?

Fetterman: There’s a difference between not understanding, but also acknowledging that it exists. And anybody spends time driving around, and you can see the intensity. It’s astonishing. I was doing an event in Indiana County, very, very red, and there was a superstore of Trump stuff, and it was 100 feet long, and it had dozens of T-shirts and hats and bumper stickers of all kinds. I mean, it’s like, Where does this all come from? I mean, it was almost like Taylor Swift kind of swag. It’s like everything. It wasn’t just a sign. It’s the kind of thing that has taken on its own life. On that, it’s like something very special exists there, and that doesn’t mean that I admire it; it’s just like it’s it’s real.”

He doesn’t necessarily understand it, but I think Sentinel does. We see the damage done to this country in only four years. We are watching Marxism take hold in every area of society. Trump is our only hope. Many who support him don’t like his style or his faults, but all recognize his courage and determination. In other words, he is our only hope. Are we wrong?

