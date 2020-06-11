Armed lunatics formed a country in the middle of Seattle & Inslee said it’s “news to me”

M. Dowling
By now, you’ve all heard about the occupation of a 6-8 block sector in Seattle which includes stores and a police precinct. We have put up four articles about it. Antifa and some Black Lives Matter, mostly white leftists, however, have taken over as the police were forced to abandon the precinct by Mayor Jenny.

The only person who hasn’t heard is the state’s governor.

Governor of Washington Jay Inslee spoke to reporters today and claimed he knew nothing about Seattle and the takeover by Antifa and Black Lives Matter. If that’s true, which we doubt, he’s a complete buffoon. Even if this isn’t the case, he is a complete buffoon. It is so pathetic. Well, he is a Democrat.

This would be a good time for China to walk in and take over.

Tucker had his say over this and he was good. Watch:

Inslee is someone who really has his ear to the ground [sarcasm]:

There were literally hundreds of tweets, maybe thousands, to his office about this.

He didn’t notice???

  3. The CCP will step all over the weak. The fifth column will find out what real oppression is under the new management. Prepare.

