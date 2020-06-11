Armed lunatics formed a country in the middle of Seattle & Inslee said it’s “news to me”

By now, you’ve all heard about the occupation of a 6-8 block sector in Seattle which includes stores and a police precinct. We have put up four articles about it. Antifa and some Black Lives Matter, mostly white leftists, however, have taken over as the police were forced to abandon the precinct by Mayor Jenny.

The only person who hasn’t heard is the state’s governor.

Governor of Washington Jay Inslee spoke to reporters today and claimed he knew nothing about Seattle and the takeover by Antifa and Black Lives Matter. If that’s true, which we doubt, he’s a complete buffoon. Even if this isn’t the case, he is a complete buffoon. It is so pathetic. Well, he is a Democrat.

This would be a good time for China to walk in and take over.

Tucker had his say over this and he was good. Watch:

Armed Protesters have taken over 6 blocks in Seattle and are calling it the ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’. Where are the leaders in Seattle? pic.twitter.com/jnKCB39Ure — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 11, 2020

Inslee is someone who really has his ear to the ground [sarcasm]:

Gov. Inslee on so-called “autonomous zone” on Capitol Hill: “That’s news to me”. pic.twitter.com/L3LT86Zxgq — Rebecca Perry (@Rebecca_Perry) June 10, 2020

There were literally hundreds of tweets, maybe thousands, to his office about this.

I’ve been tracking the occupation AND I notified his office more than 5 times:https://t.co/L9GknrsfZM — PNWForestKing (@PNWForestKing) June 11, 2020

He didn’t notice???

Can you imagine an American city where this shit is allowed?? Sounds more like Iraq. #Seattle is going down in flames as the result of no leadership. Where in the hell is the governor? #WashingtonState https://t.co/MSMA14REJ0 — Dave Thomas (@newstouse) June 11, 2020