Trump’s Prescient Turning Point USA Speech Is Now More Relevant Than Ever

By Paul Dowling

“Do we need any more evidence to finally recall the electors and decertify the election? Preliminary audit results & a private canvass. More evidence is coming but I already have seen enough. History will judge us well when we finally get 2020 right. #Decertify” – Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers, in a Twitter post, on September 8, 2021

“We want to demand a full forensic audit of the results of Maricopa County. I particularly want to thank Arizona Senate President Karen Fann; she’s been great, she’s been strong, and I predict when the votes come in – and that’s her and the Senate – I think they are going to be so horrible that she’s gonna go three steps further than she ever thought she’d have to, because they will be . . . so outrageous – you’ve already seen some of them come – that they’re gonna go many steps further than they would’ve.” – Donald J. Trump, 45th POTUS, on July 24, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona, hinting at the potential future decertification of Arizona’s electoral votes

As the Arizona Audit Results Come into Focus, Trump’s Words in Phoenix Take On Prescience

According to a September 10, 2021, report by Grace Saldana, of the Right Side Broadcasting Network, “President Donald Trump just dropped bombshell news on the matter of election integrity by predicting that officials will ‘decertify’ the 2020 presidential election. Discussing consequences for the ‘rigged’ election, Trump told Jim Hoft, founder of The Gateway Pundit, during a Friday afternoon interview, ‘I do believe they are going to decertify the election. They know it was rigged,’ he added after a week of damning reports alleging vast voter irregularities in Maricopa County.”

Saldana, besides working as a correspondent for Right Side Broadcasting, is an Ambassador for Turning Point USA, where the 45th president spoke earlier this summer, offering remarks that have proven to be quite prescient. In fact, Trump’s speech before an audience of Turning Point USA members, in Phoenix, has proven to be a gold mine of news and information that is turning out to be more than insightful in its content.

Trump’s Speech at Turning Point Action

While the entire sweep of Trump’s speech on July 24th has been covered by the media, many of the more interesting specifics have been largely ignored. Even many patriots striving to escape the media bubble by doing their own research seem not to have noticed or been made aware of the more interesting statements made by Trump during his Turning Point speech.

Trump Offers Real Hope for Positive Change

Trump announced his commitment – with the help of the Make-America-Great-Again movement – to fight until free and fair elections are restored: “With your help, we will stand up for democracy and for justice. We will fight for truth, transparency, and accountability. And we will not stop until we have restored our American birthright of honest, free, and fair elections.” The 45th POTUS also reported information that the fake-news and social-media companies have canceled: “The 2020 election was a total disgrace. . .. It was the most corrupt, dishonest, and unfair election in the history of our country. The Democrats know it, the corrupt media – [Trump points to the fake-news reporters] right back there, a lot of people – they know it, Big Tech knows it, and most importantly we the American people know it; we know it.”

Trump added these clarifying words later in his speech: “Just so you understand: you know, we talk about Cancel Culture? The biggest thing that they want to be canceled is they don’t want you talking about the election that just took place, because they say, ‘Holy sh*t, they caught us! They caught us! THEY CAUGHT US!’ And you know we’ve seen it, it’s a scandal the likes of which we’ve never had, but the only way you get away with a scandal is if they don’t talk about it, they don’t want to talk about it. But they’re gonna have to.” Trump offered this promise: “The facts are coming out, the truth is being uncovered, and the crime of the century is being fully exposed.”

The Theft of the 2020 Election Is a Crime Tantamount to Murder

Trump made the assertion in his speech that voter fraud perpetrated by Joe Biden’s behind-the-scenes operatives was causing avoidable deaths, due to crime that has “never been higher”: “A friend of mine said to me – a very smart guy – said it can’t be the crime of the century, nobody died. I said, no, people are dying every day at the border. They are going to be dying with what inflation is doing to our country. The crime has never been higher than it is now. You have in Chicago: hundreds of people are being shot every weekend. In Afghanistan, you know, we haven’t lost one soldier in Afghanistan for the last year and a half. [This comment was true at the time Trump made this speech.] In Chicago, they have 188 people shot over a weekend, many of whom die. That’s worse than any war zone anywhere in the world.” Underscoring the fact that Biden did not campaign for himself or win on his own, Trump said of Biden, “[H]e didn’t really campaign, the Cabal campaigned; lots of people campaigned for him.”

If Somebody Steals the Diamonds, They Have to Return Them

Trump made a statement about the possibility of being reinstated to the presidency, due to election fraud – which would overturn the results – saying, “You know, if somebody robs Tiffany, a beautiful jeweler – 57th and 5th, good location, excellent location – and they steal the diamonds, and then they get caught, they have to turn the diamonds back. It’s very simple. Amazing, the way it works.” This statement mirrors a similar statement made by Sidney Powell, appearing on Brannon Howse Live, who cited the Supreme Court’s Throckmorton case in reference to the theft of the presidential election. Quoth Sidney Powell: “Fraud vitiates, or disposes of, everything – undoes everything that wrongfully happened as a result of that fraud. For example, if someone defrauds you out of your money, they have to give you your money back. If they defraud you out of your jewelry, they have to give you your jewelry back. They ought to have to give us our president back, because We the People . . . know Trump won.”

Trump said, “The radical left Democrat communist party rigged and stole the election, and we caught ’em. The time to hold them responsible and fix this broken and corrupt system is not in 2022, where it may be just as corrupt – and if it is, you’re not gonna win – or in 2024; the time is right now, here, in Arizona. Right now.” Trump fears – and rightly so – that failure to fix election integrity now may well mean that only corrupt politicians who can get their elections rigged can rest assured of continuing to be elected in the future.

“You’re leading in the polls, sir,” some loyalists said to Trump after the CPAC poll indicating a huge lead, “You’re way ahead of everybody. Run in ’24, sir. You’re gonna win,” to which Trump replied, “‘Wait a minute, I just won six months ago.’ The survival of our nation depends on holding [accountable] . . . those that are responsible for the 2020 election scam – it was a scam, the greatest crime in history. And we have to hold these people accountable. . .. But more is being found out and uncovered every single day, not only in Arizona, but all over the country.” Trump mentions Philadelphia and Detroit as two examples of places with massive voter fraud.

Voter Fraud Has Led America Straight into Communism

“Like it or not,” said Trump, “we are becoming a communist country. That’s what’s happening. That’s what’s happening. We are beyond socialism. You know, when you have no press, when you have no press that you can talk to, that’s how a communist country begins. They have no press. We find things in Arizona, and – other than a couple of great networks – we have no press, we have no voice. I only have [a] voice, because I get great ratings; you know, ultimately, ratings are very important.”

In his disdain for Biden’s communism, Trump made some remarks that were beyond blunt, saying, “[I]f the Democrats get some of the things they currently want passed, including the Election of Corrupt Politicians Act, an infrastructure [bill] which isn’t infrastructure, it will get even worse. What they are asking for is incredible. The Green New Deal. It’ll destroy our country, this Green New Deal. It’s Green New Bullsht, okay? That’s what it is: it’s bullsht.” Extending on these remarks, Trump made an allusion to the propensity of socialists to get rid of anything – including people – they do not favor: “They were gonna get rid of all the cows. They stopped that. People didn’t like that. Remember? You know why they were gonna get rid of all the cows. People will be next; people will be next.” Indeed, undesirable people have historically been gotten rid of by Leftists, from Hitler’s anti-Semitic National Socialist German Workers’ Party, to Stalin’s xenophobic Union of Soviet SocialistRepublics, to Mao’s racist Chinese Communist Party.

Trump, in another stunning reference to the likelihood that the country is, in actuality, being run by a Cabal of decision-makers behind the curtain, said, “I’m the one trying to save American democracy; I’m trying to save it. Our country is being destroyed by people who have no right to destroy it – people that won an election illegally, people that should not have been elected; they lost in a landslide. Joe Biden and the radical Democrats are wrecking our nation. I don’t even believe it’s him. I honestly don’t believe. I don’t think Joe knows where the hell he is, [if] you wanna know the [truth]. I don’t think it’s him.”

Trump Outs the Big Lies of the Criminal Media

“Did you see the disinformation campaign?” asked Trump. “So, they do a poll the other day, and it showed voter ID . . . is at 88% – including Democrats, it’s like 88%; everybody wants voter ID. Who doesn’t want it? [If] you go to the grocery store, you give a picture. [If] you do anything you do, you give a picture. Voter ID is at 88%. So, here’s their line, all of a sudden . . .: ‘We’ve always wanted voter ID; we’ve always wanted it, it’s the Republicans who don’t want it.’ Think of this. And they had the same thing with ‘Defund the police.’ Right? ‘We want to defund the police; we will defund the police!’ Now crime is at the highest it’s ever been in history, these police departments have been devastated, they have treated our great law enforcement . . . so badly, with so little respect. . .. So, now they’re saying – you guys see that – ‘it was the Republicans that wanted to defund the police.’ It’s just like, ‘Russia, Russia, Russia!’ They make up stuff. I watched that Shifty Schiff go up to the microphone: ‘It’s extremely important to save our country; President Trump is a paid employee of Russia.’ It’s unbelievable. And you know what they say? If they say it over and over and over again, in a year from now, a lot of people are not gonna remember who wanted to defund the police and who did it. . .. And you know what it’s called? Disinformation. They make up a lot of cr*p, and they say it over and over and over. And one day, you say, ‘Oh, who was the one that wanted to defund? I guess it was the Republicans.’ The Republicans are against a very serious and a very sick enemy. We will end Joe Biden’s war on American energy and ensure that the United States remains the dominant energy superpower on earth.” Trump went on to remark that, when he withdrew from the Middle East, America no longer needed to be there, but Biden is now negotiating with OPEC (the Organization for Petroleum Export Countries) again. Trump also promised to “break up the Big Tech monopolies” as well as to “shut down Joe Biden’s border disaster” along with Biden’s Catch-and-Release policy enabling criminal aliens to remain in America. It is as if the 45th president were planning a return to the Oval Office.

Trump Is Opposing the Left’s Intentional Harms Against the People

According to Trump, “Biden’s Open Border policies . . . have enriched the drug cartels, the child smugglers, the woman smugglers, and the vicious MS-13 gang members. They are making more money with human trafficking now – and drugs, the sale of drugs. We had fentanyl down to the lowest it’s been in 15 years, because it’s not just people, it’s the drugs that come across . . .. They must really want this to happen.”

And, pointing to Biden’s formal institution of “toxic” critical race theory as a federal policy in the US, Trump said, “Earlier this year, Biden signed an executive order pushing toxic critical race theory into our children’s schools and into our military. How about our military? This poisonous leftwing doctrine is flagrant racism, plain and simple, and it has no place in our schools, no place in our military, and no place in our country.”

Trump continued, “As a first step to restoring free speech in our country, this month . . . I filed a major class-action lawsuit against Big Tech. If you wanna join, you can. We’re suing Facebook, Twitter, and Google in federal court. And we will keep on fighting until we’ve reclaimed the sacred right of freedom of speech for every single citizen of this nation. What they do to the conservative voice . . .. But far worse than even Big Tech is the Lamestream Media, which is no longer free and, with few exceptions, is totally corrupt and is truly the enemy of the people; that’s all that you can say . . .. The media doesn’t report the news anymore; they only report bad things about us and make it worse . . . and good things about them and make it much better . . .. If there’s anything bad about the other side, they don’t want to talk about it; look at Hunter Biden . . .. Can you imagine if that were a Republican?”

Next, Trump turned to professional baseball and the recent woke renaming of the Cleveland Indians: “The Cleveland Guardians? What’s that all about? The insanity of the Left [causing the name change from the Indians] knows no bounds, and both Indians and baseball fans should be insulted. They want to take away our history, our heritage, and everything that holds us together. By the way, remember when Bill Clinton was in Arizona? . . . And he has a bad heart, and he said he was playing golf, but actually he was meeting on an airplane with the attorney general discussing Hillary. I wonder what they were discussing. Remember, he said, ‘No, no, I was only there to discuss my grandchildren and golf.’ . . . What’s happening to our country has sadly happened to so many others. We are at the beginning of a communist system. Radicals are seizing power and destroying everything we hold dear as Americans. And it’s happening. And I said it was going to happen. They dismantle the rule of law, censor speech, take over the free press, imprison political opponents – you see, that’s happening all over; look at what I’ve been through for years – and, of course, hold fake, phony elections.”

The Socialist Left Puts the American People Last

“From the very beginning of our movement,” said Trump, “we have been fighting against some of the most corrupt, powerful, and entrenched forces imaginable: the professional political class, the Deep State, the fake-news media, the Russia hoaxers, the globalists, the socialists, the communists, the lobbyists, the corporate special interests – who are absolutely terrible – and now the critical race theorists. All of them oppose our movement for a simple reason: we believe in putting America first. It’s very simple. We believe in strong families, strong borders, and strong sovereign nations. We believe in fair trade for the American worker. Look at what we did with the worst trade deal in the history of the world, NAFTA. Now we have the USMCA, and Mexico and Canada are not thrilled. That’s a good sign, by the way, but it’s a great deal for us. And the stiff tariffs I put on communist China . . ..”

Trump explains to his audience that the movement he is leading puts American values first: “We are not fighting for socialism, communism; we are not fighting for servitude; we’re fighting for God, for country, and we’re fighting for freedom. We know in our veins that our American inheritance was passed down to us by generations of patriots who gave everything they had – their sweat, their blood, and even their very lives – to build America into the most powerful nation in the history of the world. And we are not going to let it be taken away from us by a small group of radical-left Marxist maniacs.”

A grateful Trump concluded his remarks by encouraging the people to continue working with him and supporting the MAGA movement: “So, working together, we will make America powerful again. Thank you. Thank you. The whole country is watching. The whole country is watching what you have done. Thank you! We will make America wealthy again; we will make America strong again; we will make America proud again; we will make America safe again; and we will make America great again. Thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you to Turning Point. Thank you.” [“Macho Man,” by the Village People, plays as Trump claps with the crowd and waves before exiting the stage.]

Closing Comments

Trump emphasized, in his Turning Point speech, that the election was stolen. He also said, “[W]e caught ’em.” So, does Trump believe that the “Cabal” – as he put it – stole the diamonds, got caught, and will “have to turn the diamonds back”? It is obvious from Trump’s public comments in recent days that he may well expect justice to be done, eventually to be returned to office. As the defrauded president explained, “It’s very simple. Amazing, the way it works.”

But what might prove to be even more amazing would be watching Trump’s prediction actually unfold; for never in the history of the United States has a stolen presidential election been exposed and restored to the victim of the theft. But Trump’s predictions have always had an uncanny way of coming true, so one should not be surprised if the 45th president makes a historically unprecedented comeback. When Arizona’s forensic audit results are eventually released, will Arizona reclaim its electoral votes? Will Senate President Karen Fann “go three steps further than she ever thought she’d have to”? And what about the other states whose electoral votes were in dispute? States like Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan? It would seem that the stage has been set for drama on a large scale to unfold. So, get out the popcorn, pay attention, and enjoy the show!

Paul Dowling

Paul Dowling has written about the Constitution, as well as articles for Independent Sentinel, American Thinker, Godfather Politics, Eagle Rising, and Conservative Notions.

Trump’s Speech to Turning Point

Please watch Trump’s speech in its entirety here.

