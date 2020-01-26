Trump’s Sunday Morning Tweets on Impeachment & More

President Trump retweeted Jesse Watter’s latest video that shows the impeachment trial is a farce. So, that’s that.

All Democrats should watch this! pic.twitter.com/WFK33pR0Lv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

President Trump retweeted this next tweet about Paul Krugman which links to Thomas Sowell. In the Sowell clip, he talks about how some “among the intelligentsia are absolutely immune to facts.” He suggests Krugman is one of those people.

Paul Krugman is a lightweight thinker who doesn’t have a clue. Caused huge economic damage to his follower’s pocketbooks. He, and others, should be fired by @nytimes! https://t.co/1K5AtQbmrp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

He retweeted the knockout blow tweet:

Rep. Jim Jordan Delivers Knockout Blow to Schiff’s Reputation https://t.co/tVBdWMrAjn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Schiff is corrupt and sick. [that’s a given]

Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Do-nothing Democrats saw their sham case shredded. It’s massive election interference.

The Impeachment Hoax is a massive election interference the likes of which has never been seen before. In just two hours the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have seen their phony case absolutely shredded. Shifty is now exposed for illegally making up my phone call, & more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Trump tweeted new nicknames and some old ones for Democrats just prior to the Senate impeachment trial getting underway Saturday morning for the fifth day in a row.

Over the past three days, House Democrats’ impeachment managers have argued their case on why the president should be ousted from office, even declaring him a dictator and an “imminent threat” to the nation.

He tweeted: Our case against lyin’, cheatin’, liddle’ Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, their leader, dumb as a rock AOC, & the entire Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrat Party, starts today at 10:00 A.M. on @FoxNews, @OANN or Fake News @CNN or Fake News MSDNC!

It may be childish or is it just accurate?

Our case against lyin’, cheatin’, liddle’ Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, their leader, dumb as a rock AOC, & the entire Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrat Party, starts today at 10:00 A.M. on @FoxNews, @OANN or Fake News @CNN or Fake News MSDNC! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2020

Yesterday, he also had words for Iran’s leaders. They want to negotiate but the sanctions have to be removed first. The President responded in two words.

Iranian Foreign Minister says Iran wants to negotiate with The United States, but wants sanctions removed. @FoxNews @OANN No Thanks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

وزیر امور خارجه ایران می گوید ایران خواستار مذاکره با ایالات متحده است اما می خواهد که تحریم ها برداشته شود. @FoxNews @OANN نه، مرسی! https://t.co/fWdjR1DcUc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Also, yesterday, he tweeted key clips from the Saturday debate and the opening by Judge Jeanine.

Today, we heard a presentation that was strong, that was clear & that completely undermined the case of Democrats against @realDonaldTrump & undermined the credibility of @RepAdamSchiff. I look forward to hearing more from the White House team in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/qwMTLdSxnJ — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) January 25, 2020

The Democrats real motivation is clear: they want to stop what we've accomplished with @realDonaldTrump and distract everyone with impeachment. Watch my interview with @ArthelNeville ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Z09IZT3Cwq — Sen. Jim Inhofe (@JimInhofe) January 25, 2020

As I said on this morning‘s @foxandfriends, Democrats already admitted this is all about the next election, but the power belongs to the people. They deserve the opportunity to make this decision themselves on Election Day. #ImpeachmentTrial @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/sD0mYy3hJi — Sen. Kevin Cramer (@SenKevinCramer) January 25, 2020

For 3 days House Managers have cherry picked bits & pieces of information to make their case. Today, we got to hear the full story based on full facts instead of presumptions & half-truths. pic.twitter.com/6zErKwjRlU — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) January 25, 2020

.@SenJoniErnst: "Within two hours I thought that the White House Counsel and their team entirely shredded the case that has been presented by the house managers." pic.twitter.com/RVvUq1U7Jp — CSPAN (@cspan) January 25, 2020

Dems' case has collapsed. SIX FACTS: 1. Transcript shows no conditionality 2. Zelensky says no pressure 3. Ukraine didn't know aid paused 4. Dem witnesses said POTUS didn't want conditionality 5. Aid released, Ukraine did nothing for it 6. POTUS bolstered Ukraine support pic.twitter.com/Rqs8weJBk8 — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) January 25, 2020