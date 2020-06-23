Trump’s Tulsa rally was most watched Saturday night in Fox News history

The television audience for the Tulsa Trump rally was the best Saturday night in Fox News history. An incredible 7.7 million total viewers tuned in to Fox News to watch the rally. That makes it the most-watched Saturday in the network’s history during that time period, according to early Nielsen data.

The other stations didn’t carry it.

This represents the largest Saturday night audience in the network’s history. Another 11 million people watched the rally on social media.

The Trump campaign has stated that even more viewers tuned in when including the significant audience that watched via streaming platforms.

“President Trump’s rally in Tulsa attracted over 4 million unique viewers across all of the campaign’s digital media channels. The live-streamed pre-rally shows drew an audience of more than 2.5 million unique viewers by themselves,” Trump 2020 communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.

A lot of people who were scared off

Despite the sabotage tactics from the left via Tik Tok, which may have influenced the President’s expectations of a million people seeking tickets, it was a successful rally.

Consider his opponent’s rally: