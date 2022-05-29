Trump’s Wyoming Rally Was Largest in Wyoming History

According to RSBN, Donald Trump’s rally was the largest in Wyoming history. The rally this evening was to support Harriet Hageman the GOP contender for Liz Cheney’s seat.

“Over the next six months the people of Wyoming are going to vote to dump your RINO congresswoman Liz Cheney,” Trump said.

The rally began with the announcement of the enormous turnout.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are pleased to announce this is the biggest crowd in Wyoming history! And with that, I ask you to please welcome the 45th President of the United States, President Donald J. Trump!”

Donald Trump told the Pelosi-toady – Liz Cheney – that she was fired!

Presently, Cheney is trailing Hageman and another candidate by 30 points.

President Trump at WY rally “Liz Cheney is about AMERICA LAST” pic.twitter.com/dkLfA3XkYx — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) May 28, 2022

Full Speech:

Related