Lockdowns Had “Little to No Effect” on COV Death Rate

An updated Johns Hopkins study finds the draconian lockdowns had “little to no effect” on the Covid death rate.

The first Covid lockdowns in Europe and US had “little or no effect” on the virus death rate, analysis suggests.

Economists said the harsh restrictions put in place in March 2020 reduced virus mortality rates by just 3.2%.

The experts, from Johns Hopkins University in the US, Lund University in Sweden and the Danish think-tank the Center for Political Studies, said that equates to 6,000 fewer deaths in Europe and 4,000 fewer in the US.

Restrictions ordering people to stay at home and not to travel cut virus death toll by just 2%.

Mask wearing was found to be the most effective intervention, leading to a 18.7% drop in virus fatalities.

Tremendous damage was done to the economy, businesses, school children, and Americans’ well-being for minimal benefit. Joe Biden is planning to sell out our sovereignty to The WHO which recently said that lockdowns must be part of a pandemic response.

